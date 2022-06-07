This Monday, May 30, World Multiple Sclerosis Day is celebrated. This year’s motto is I connect, we connect and it is intended to break down the social barriers that generate loneliness and social isolation among people with this pathology. This year is special, since a few weeks ago, researchers from the Sanofi pharmaceutical company developed an experimental vaccine against Epstein-Barr, a virus that infects more than 95% of the world’s population, causes mononucleosis and is associated with both types of cancer such as multiple sclerosis.

In an animal study, the drug was able to induce an immune response against the virus and generate protective antibodies. These results, collected by the magazine Science Translational Medicine, open the door to being able to develop what could be the first effective vaccine in humans to prevent infection by this virus and the diseases it generates.





read also

Joseph Corbella