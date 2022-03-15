World must not forget Afghanistan because of war in Ukraine: UNHCR

The Russian invasion of Ukraine should not make the world forget Afghanistan, the head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, said on Tuesday.

Grandi warned that there is “a lot of risk” that the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan will be ignored.

The UNHCR chief, on his fourth day of visiting Afghanistan, added that the international community must continue its contacts with the Taliban authorities, as the country desperately requires humanitarian aid.

“All the world’s attention is focused on Ukraine now,” Grandi, the High Commissioner for Refugees, told AFP at a UN camp.

“My message coming here is don’t forget other situations where attention and resources are required and Afghanistan is one of them,” he added.

“The risks of distraction are very high … Humanitarian assistance must continue to flow no matter how many other crises arise in the world and compete with Afghanistan,” he said.

The Taliban took power on August 15 after the withdrawal of the US-led military forces, and since then the humanitarian crisis has worsened.

The United Nations and other agencies have indicated that more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people risk starvation in winter.

Grandi added that the war in Ukraine is beginning to make it difficult to raise funds for Afghanistan.

“The generous response must continue” for Afghanistan, where more than six million of its citizens live as refugees elsewhere.

Grandi noted that humanitarian aid talks with the Taliban are becoming more “frank and open,” especially on the issue of women’s rights.

If the Taliban make progress on women’s rights, international aid will continue, she said.

Global donors led by the United States have insisted that aid will depend on Taliban policy on women’s rights to education and work.

“We will see in a few days if the schools reopen, and the international community will take it into account,” Grandi concluded.