World of medicine in mourning for the death of Dr. Caraffini

Big loss

The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday 5 April) at 3.30 pm in the parish of Santa Maria Crocifissa di Rosa in Brescia.

Mourning for the disappearance of Dr. Bruno Caraffini.

A long career

A highly esteemed surgeon specialist in radiotherapy at the Civil Hospital of Brescia, he passed away when he was only 66 years old. In 1985 he had graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Milan specializing in radiotherapy in Brescia. His first steps as a doctor had moved them to Cremona, from there he had then moved to the Civil Hospitals of Brescia where for years he directed the Radiotherapy department, the role of oncological radiotherapy consultant was instead held by him at Mellino Mellini in Chiari. He was also a teacher of radiotherapy technique and course owner cancerous at an advanced stage toUniversity of Brescia