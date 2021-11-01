World of Warcraft apparently caused the birth of Ethereum • Eurogamer.it

Apparently the creator of Ethereum said he was pushed to create decentralized money because his character of World of Warcraft he was cruelly nerfed.

“I happily played World of Warcraft in 2007-2010, but one day Blizzard removed the damage component from my beloved warlock’s Siphon Life spell“, he said Vitalik Buterin, the programmer who developed the original Ethereum concept in late 2013.

“That day I realized what horrors centralized services can bring. I immediately decided to quit“.

Siphon Life was effectively removed from World of Warcraft patch 3.1.0 – “Secrets of Ulduar”, the first major content patch for the Wrath of the Lich King expansion launched in November 2008. Patch 3.1.0 was released on April 14, 2009, when Buterin was 15 years old. Siphon Life would transfer 15 health points every 3 seconds from the target to the caster, for up to 30 seconds.

Buterin conceived the platform that would become Ethereum in late 2013, announcing it along with three lenders at a Bitcoin conference in Miami a few months later.

omfg? etherium was created as a cope for a world of warcraft nerf ?? im losing my fucking mind. imagine being so mad you? what the fuck https://t.co/BX3rrWAtKk pic.twitter.com/4QXuWt6644 -? (@zemnmez) October 1, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It is not the first time we have seen events of this type, with WoW players who decide to leave the game. Of course, the case of Vitalik Buterin is perhaps one of the most significant, given the one he created following the farewell to the title of Blizzard.

Source: Polygon.