World of Warcraft Coming to Xbox with Game Awards Announcement? – Multiplayer.it

World of Warcraft could soon land on Xbox with the Complete Edition, and according to an alleged leak that appeared on Reddit, the announcement will arrive in the course of Game Awards 2021.

Enhanced in the past few months with the Shadowlands Domain Chains update, World of Warcraft launched a full seventeen years ago, but is still a benchmark for the MMORPG genre and boasts millions of players.

We are also talking about a title that has never received a console version, therefore a possible one exclusive for the Microsoft platform it would certainly represent an important milestone, also with a view to relaunching it to a new audience.

As mentioned at the beginning, the news comes from a post published on Reddit but immediately removed, which included an image of the source code of the Xbox site in which the presence of World of Warcraft: Complete Edition was noted in the “coming soon” category, with date set at December 9.

The same date that the 2021 Game Awards awards ceremony will take place, hence the natural conclusion that an announcement could come during the show, perhaps with an immediate launch of the game on Xbox.

A reliable leak or a fake? We will find out precisely during the Game Awards 2021, which will take place on the night between 9 and 10 December starting at 2.00.