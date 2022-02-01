World of Warcraft historic twist: Horde and Alliance will be able to play together

Since its release in 2004, World of Warcraft imposed a categorical choice on any player which faction to choose at the start of the game, Horde or alliance, one adversary of the other. Players from the two factions have typically not been able to cooperate with each other, with Blizzard having previously stated that the separation between the two factions was “a pillar that made Warcraft, Warcraft”. However, something is changing.









Blizzard has announced that it will begin testing the “cross-faction instances” In the Public Trial Realm (PTR) with the release of update 9.2.5. Players will be able to form groups with both Horde and Alliance companions in order to battle together “Dungeons, Raids, and Ranked PvP Sessions”.





World of Warcraft, Horde and Alliance players will be able to play together





“We have two decades of code and content built on the assumption that groups could only have players from a single faction, and while we want to make this feature available as soon as possible, the scale of the change may prevent us from getting it ready in time. ‘imminent Eternity’s End “wrote the game director of WoW Ion Hazzikostas in a dedicated post, published on the official website.

Cooperation between the two factions will be limited to certain types of groups. Guilds will only remain open to players from a single faction, as well as Heroic Dungeons, Skirmishes and Random Battlegrounds. You will be able to invite players of opposing factions to premade groups searched through the Group Finder for “Mythical Dungeons, Raids, or Ranked / RBG Arenas”. Leaders will be given the option to open the same group to their own faction or even to the opposing faction, with players from the opposing faction remaining represented as hostile or “unfriendly” in the open world, but they will be able to use group chat to communicate. In dungeons, players, regardless of faction, will be friendly, as if they are part of the same faction.

The news will not be available initially on some of the instances legacysuch as Battle of Dazar’alor, Trial of the Crusader, Icecrown Citadel and others, which “will need to be reworked to support cross-faction groups”, Blizzard pointed out. Eternity’s End (WoW 9.2) will be the last release belonging to Shadowlands, and already available on public test tests. We don’t have an official release date yet, nor did Blizzard go wild by announcing one for patch 9.2.5 that will add the new cross-faction groups.







Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!