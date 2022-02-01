World of Warcraft, important changes are coming from Blizzard – Nerd4.life

World of Warcraft has been going through a notable decline for several months now, reflecting the general crisis situation in the Activision Blizzard organization, but under the new leadership of Mike Ybarra it seems that the company intends to bring major changes and improvements to the MMORPG.

One of these is the decision of ban all paid third party services organized to provide services within World of Warcraft: for years this trend has taken hold in the MMORPG, offering advantages to players in exchange for money, even in the context of cheats in PvP. This has transformed the game into a kind of pay to win in several respects, significantly worsening the situation inside.

Activision Blizzard’s new intentions include a serious commitment to investigating these aspects and banning all initiatives that require payment for in-game services. Another aspect that the developers will act on in the next period is the cross-faction gamethat is the possibility of allowing multiplayer between players belonging to different factions.

This will soon allow players to take part in dungeons, raids and PvP regardless of their membership in the Alliance or the Horde, in a context where it will be possible to freely invite players from their friends list in online matches even if they belong to different factions. This should ensure a significant rebalancing in the population, considering the differences between the amounts of players between the factions on the various servers.

This latest update will not arrive at the same time as the launch of Eternity’s End, but is slated for update 9.2.5 which is expected to arrive later. All these changes are also in view of the possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which just today we knew will have to obtain the approval of the FTC in the USA.