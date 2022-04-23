World of Warcraft: tier list of the best and worst expansions of the game

Cwith the announcement of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the tenth expansion of Blizzard’s illustrious MMORPG, the quality of the updates developed and published by the study has once again been called into question. It is for this very reason that today at MARCA we wanted to review what, for us, are the best World of Warcraft expansions.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King is, for manythe best expansion ever created within the World of Warcraft universe. It was published internationally in November 2008 and introduced several new features. One of them was the Death Knight class, a favorite of much of the community.

Although today we could say that it is a somewhat sparse expansion, the truth is that there at the time it was a milestone. Especially because of the charisma of his main antagonist, The Lich King, an iconic character who marked a before and after in the lore of the franchise.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade It was the first expansion released by Blizzard.. It was released in January 2007 and sold nearly 2.4 million units in Europe and North America, becoming the fastest-selling PC game in history – at the time – in both regions.

There are those who say that The Burning Crusade is not really that good and that we actually tend to put it so high on the ratings. tier list because of nostalgia. It is certainly a very valid argument. Even with those I wanted to value very positively the lore offered and the exposed content. Especially considering the historical context, because it was another time. Besides, it was the first, and that’s never easy.

World of Warcraft: Legion

For many, Legion was a breath of fresh air and a A breath of hope for the most veteran players of the Blizzard MMORPG. It was published in August 2016 and was once again a critical success, but… Well, let’s say that the community stopped paying attention to external reviews and evaluations due to the feeling of disagreement that was often generated among these users. same players.

Be that as it may, the plot convinced and, in general, the story had very good moments. People was quite happy about it, although, as alwaysThere’s a little bit of everything.

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria

I wanted to positively assess Mists of Pandaria for their excellent setting work and the quality of the lore and the scenarios. Visually, the 2012 expansion is one of the most beautiful in World of Warcraft history. In marketing matters, its impact was less. The ratings were pretty positive too, but worse than Cataclysm.

I personally like Pandaria better than Cataclysm and I think he did things better even despite the decline in talent and character customization became even more palpable. In any case, the latter was not his fault, but was built as a rebound effect from Cataclysm.

world of warcraft

It is not an expansion to use, but I wanted to value World of Warcraft, the original game, within this tier list. It was a media bombshell and marked a very exaggerated before and after within the online video game market. Broadly speaking, it was one of the most important massive games of the decade and a mirror in which many other developers looked at themselves.

We haven’t put it higher because it hasn’t aged very well, but within its historical context it’s a real marvel. While it is true that it is not good to get carried away by nostalgia, in this case we must value the importance of the past and what was done before we got to where we are.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

WoW’s penultimate expansion if we ignore the World of Warcraft announcement: Dragonflight. At this point, we can say that there was not much to save. Although there are many people who enjoyed it, it was not the same. What’s more, I’m very happy to know that there are people who loved it, but… I don’t think I’m wrong to say that it was one of the worst experiences and work of the developer.

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm

For many, the third expansion of World of Warcraft was the one that caused the subsequent decline of the franchise due to the revision of talents, changes in classes, etc. The improvement of graphics was also criticized, as they were considered insufficient. Its staging in 2010, after the experience accumulated in the first two expansions, was not what was expected.

Curiously, despite all this, it garnered very good ratings from specialized critics. In addition, selling more than 3.3 million units in 24 hours and more than 4.7 million copies during the first month. It was a real bombshell that has generated a somewhat partisan sensation over time.

World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor

Except for the release of Legion, Draenor wasn’t the best of expansions either. Broadly speaking, the lore it was becoming too confusing. Garrosh’s removal was intended to put the narrative back on track, but the end result was not the most remarkable.. A sad fact if we take into account that it was the sixth expansion and that they already had enough experience.

One detail that we liked, although it didn’t explode in the way we would have liked, was the citadel system. The idea was very attractive, but it was not put into practice in a particularly striking way, generating quite contrary opinions.

World of Warcraft: Shadowland

for me, the ninth expansion – eighth if we ignore World of Warcrat, the original game – is the worst of all. At least for me. This article, as I said, is written from a subjective perspective, so it’s not the absolute reason, but… I think the variations built into the system and narrative direction didn’t live up to expectations.

Expansion release order