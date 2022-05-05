World Password Day: a guide to having the best without hacking risks

World Password Day. (photo: TN)

Like every year, the first Thursday of May is considered the World Password Day, That’s why Infobae will guide you through keys so that all users can be more careful when creating passwords, as well as authenticate access for both personal and corporate use and achieve greater security for active accounts.

“A large number of consumers make mistakes, such as using the same combination for all their logins. A stumble like this becomes the master key to access absolutely everything related to an individual”, he assures Pablo Lima, D.Director of Sales of the Southern Cone of VU.

And it is that, most of what is done on a daily basis is through Internet, and for this you have to activate accounts and profiles on most of the platforms that are used. To create a profile, a password is required, to ensure that the person is the only one who can access these identifiers.

The problem is that the vast majority of people always use the same password for every different profile they have, and in most cases, these passwords are easy to guess, so they do not respect your authority, your protection and make the accounts vulnerable to theft of personal information.

According to UBA’s Security Analysis and Use of Password Managers Report, people manage their access credentials with a low level of protection. In fact, Here are some alarming facts:

– 69% users use the same password for more than one service.

– 82% admitted to having forgotten their password.

– 51% of respondents do not change their passwords or do so only when the system asks them to.

– And 64% manage them by remembering them.

This is the best way to verify or authenticate an identity

Weak or easy-to-detect passwords can lead to identity theft for purchases, loans, credit card duplication, and other fraudulent transactions.

What usually happens is phishingrandom combination tests and/or keylogger, a complex program that logs keystrokes for extraction on an external server.

For this reason, password security is the number one hurdle that prevents most online accounts from being hacked. Identity verification is based on a combination of the three factors that make up strong authentication:

1. “Something I know”, such as a PIN, a password or specific data.

2. “Something I have”, as a device external (USB drive, mobile token or smart card).

3. And last but least used, “something that I am” such as a face (facial recognition), our fingerprints or our own voice.

Combining at least two of these factors results in a significant security barrier.

PIN. (photo: Solvetic)

So you can manage passwords securely

Although cybercriminals are always up-to-date and constantly looking for new ways to steal users’ personal data, their procedures often have common features, which means that most cases can be avoided. Thus, Paul Lima provides the following recommendations for protecting passwords:

– Enable second factor authentication

The use of multifactor authentication to prove the identity of a user is based on the premise that unauthorized third parties may not provide the necessary elements for access.

Therefore, if an element is compromised, an attacker must still overcome at least one additional barrier before being able to access the target’s account.

companies of electronic commerceplatforms, social mediabanking services or Applications that allow you to enable a second factor option that increases security, limiting 100% of cheating cases. For example, dual authentication or biometric systems, fingerprint sensor or facial recognition.

Two-factor authentication. (photo: Ubuntulog)

– Do not use public Wi-Fi networks

This point, above all, should not be done in buses, airports or shopping malls, as they are often not secure.

– No need to repeat the same password on all platforms

If a key is exposed after a security incident and it is the key used in some service, an attacker will gain access to all of that person’s records, accounts or transactions.

The best is change them periodically. Thanks to commonly used search engines, passwords can be updated with a single click, but it is It is important to renew them every three months.

Password illustration. (photo: as.com)

– Use strong password

Change the default password; avoid underlying data or consecutive repetition of digits. The strongest passwords are those that consist of both letters as in numbers that also have alternate uppercase and lowercase letters, symbols, among others.

There are sites like https://haveibeenpwned.com/ where you can detect if a password has been exposed.

– Use log backup

Avoid storing all access data in the browsersince access is instantaneous and, in the event of an attack or theft of the devicecan be easily compromised.

If you want to save it automatically, make sure no one else has access to the browser and also request a second factor in the settings to request a access code.

KEEP READING

Xbox app update integrates new feature similar to Snapchat

These are all the ways to know if a person has been blocked on WhatsApp

Grindr, the dating app, has shared the location of users for years