World Pediatric Project Successfully Operates Brigade at Hospital d’Occident

tegucigalpa After waiting three months for diverticulitis surgery, Nanha Byron CanalesAt the age of 11 months, Santa Rosa managed to start treatment at the Hospital de Occidente, thanks to a brigade of free surgical interventions that arrived in Copán.

A group of Pediatric Surgery Post Graduate Specialists and Resident Physicians World Pediatrics Project Honduras Was part of a group that performed surgery on 32 children.

Byrne had already been operated on for an infection, but a new surgery was scheduled, although he was unable to travel to the capital due to lack of financial resources, his mother, Ruth Pineda, said.

The babysitting brigade was funded through financial contributions from World Vision and the Elga Savings and Credit Cooperative.

Not only did the baby’s condition require surgery, after being evaluated by specialists, the mother was informed that he would be circumcised immediately and then she would undergo surgery for the same medical team at the Mother and Child Hospital on August 28 The one who made over Brig.

“Our thanks to the doctors, World Vision and Cooperativa Elga, because they have made possible a day that has contributed to reducing pediatric surgical delays in the West,” said Ileana Cerrato, representative of the World Pediatric Project Honduras.

Doctors treat deformities that are not treated at the regional hospital center due to a lack of specialists, with beneficiaries not seeing the need to travel to San Pedro Sula or Tegucigalpa for operations, since a nearby hospital has specialized is not enabled. Pediatric Surgery. VC