World Pizza Day: origins, variations and a controversy

Fatte ′ na pizza c’a pummarola ′ ncoppa / You will see that the world will smile at you He sang Pino Daniele. And on the occasion of the World Pizza Day which returns punctually on January 17 there are many the curiosities and also the challenges to those who strive for primacy and origins that are going to recur on this day. To understand how much this dish is loved all over the world, it takes a few figures that come straight from a study approved by theUnesco who proclaimed it part of the “intangible heritage of humanity” in 2017. The pizza market is worth it 60 billion euros worldwide, 5 billion are sold all over the planet and on average it is estimated that one person eats it 46 slices a year. Loved, bought and consumed at the rate of 350 slices per second. In the world, Americans are the main consumers with 13 kilos each, in Europe Italy is the main country with about 8 kilos per capita, followed by France and Germany (4.3 kilos) and Spain (4.2).

The very ancient and controversial origins

You say pizza and you think of Naples, of course. And even Unesco has recognized that the 3000 pizza chefs at work in Naples, with their academies and courses, are the garrison for the conservation of the art of pizza which is inextricably linked to the Campania capital. We have been thinking about it for some time what is the exact origin of this dish adored all over the world and on origins. Based on the available data, if you go back in time it is very difficult to give a single explanation. Historical records tell us that discs of pasta cooked and seasoned in various ways were already in use in theancient Rome, and first in Egypt, Greece (where they were called Plakous), in Persia and in 3000 BC in Sardinia there is evidence of the use of yeast applied to the dough cooked in small pieces. This does not detract from the Neapolitan specificity of pizza.

Unesco: the art of the pizza maker is a World Heritage Site

Naples, 17th century

Mastunicola, to the Cecinielli and finally Margherita Pizza. The road that detaches itself from similar preparations in ancient cultures and leads to the specificity of Neapolitan pizza starts from the end of the sixteenth century, crosses the seventeenth century and arrives at the invention of the Margherita pizza at the end of the nineteenth century. In the seventeenth century the first version of the pizza was more similar to certain gourmet “white” ones that are very much in use today and sold at chef’s prices. Back then it was all very popular, and the Mastunicola pizza was cooked on cooked pasta disc garnished with lard, pork cracklings, sheep’s cheese, pepper and basil. Another version already widespread in the Kingdom of Naples is the pizza with Cecinielli, that is with whitebait on top. So it tastes like fish. There Margherita Pizza, which today is the real “basic” pizza known everywhere, only arrives in 1889 in the Neapolitan tavern Pietro’s pizzeria and that’s it, where is it Raffaele Esposito invents the mythical combination with tomato (of non-Italian origin, see further information here) basil and mozzarella. The explosion of world popularity came with the second post-war period and the intense migratory flow from Italy to the Americas and beyond. And speaking of Esposito.

“Genny” Savastano against the primacy wanted by the USA

In these hours in which pizza is celebrated all over the world, its origins and hundreds of variations on the theme, it comes back to memory as another Esposito, Salvatore, star of Gomorra in the role of Gennaro ‘Genny’ Savastano jokingly put in line both the city of Chicago and the governor of New Jersey who had self-proclaimed their pizza capitals around the world. Esposito-Savastano’s reply was dry: “After Napoli, my US friends!”. It happened for the World Pizza Day of 2021 ma repetita juvant. Respect and queue, guagliù.