World Playoff 2022, Italy’s possible opponents: the dangers

Two nights will certainly not be enough Roberto Mancini and his players to dispose of the disappointment of the flop in northern Ireland and its most bitter consequence, namely the need, for the second time in a row, to pass for the playoffs to access the World. Yet the reality is this and then we just have to try to console ourselves and take courage, now that the list of participants in the playoffs is defined.

The end of the ten qualifying rounds has in fact designated the last team to have qualified directly for Qatar, theHolland: Van Gaal’s team beat Norway 2-0, closing Group G in first place and thus returning to the World Cup after the sensational exclusion of 2018. A proposition that we hope to be able to express also for Italy. But, just in case, unfortunately the end of the nightmare will not happen before next March.

World Playoffs 2022: the 12 participants, formula and dates

So let’s do a little ‘order with the dates and the formula of the playoffs. The playoffs are accessed by ten runners-up and the two best of the last Nations League who have not already obtained the qualification or who have not finished their respective groups in second place.

Portugal

Scotland

Italy

Russia

Wales

Turkey

Poland

North Macedonia

Austria (from the Nations League)

Czech Republic (from the Nations League)

The play-off formula provides three mini-groups by four teams, each of them with two seeded, that is, the first six of the special ranking drawn up on the basis of the results obtained by the 10 runners-up with the first five opponents of their groups, while the two national teams from the Nations League are ex officio at the end of this ranking.

These mini-groups will be structured with two semifinals, in which two seeded (who will have the advantage of playing at home) and two unseeded will meet, and a final with the two winners. Both rounds will be in dry race: the three winners of the gironcini will go to the World Cup.

The draw for the mini-groups and the pairing for the semi-finals will take place in Zurich Friday 26th November at 17. The semifinals will be played on the 24th and 25th March 2022, the finals on March 29th.

World Cup Playoffs 2022: Italy’s possible opponents

Italy will be seeded to the draw, being the third in the mini-ranking of the second, led by Portugal ahead of Scotland. Roberto Mancini’s team will therefore not face the 2016 European champions, nor the British, nor Russia, Sweden and Wales, the other seeds in the semifinals. Italy’s opponent in the semi-final that the Azzurri will play at home will be one between Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Putting them in a “liking” row is a rather complex exercise, as well as dangerous, for many reasons, starting from the fact that the matches will only be scheduled in four months, when the season of the top leagues in Europe and the Cups will be in full swing. , without considering that the dry turn, even if in the home of the strongest national team, tends to flatten the values.

2022 World Cup Playoffs: North Macedonia affordable, Austria threatens

It must be said that these are six national teams within the reach of the best Italy, but in an ideal ranking of preference, however, the North Macedonia he will be everyone’s coveted opponent. Fresh from the surprising qualification for Euro 2020, the Balkans are giving continuity to their growth, but due to technical values ​​and international experience they could not represent an insurmountable obstacle for Italy.

We can place in a hypothetical second band Ukraine, Austria And Czech Republic, all returning from a satisfactory European: Ukraine, with Andriy Shevchenko on the bench, and the Czech Republic have gone as far as quarters, eliminated respectively by England and Denmark, and have among their ranks interesting young people and elements of proven international value (from Malinovskyi to Schick).

The Ukrainians, however, had to change coaches after the choice of the former AC Milan striker to wait for a call from a club, which was then received by the Genoa. Leading them now is Olexsandr Petrakov, promoted by the Under 17 team.

Austria, on the other hand, is a well-known team to Italy after the painful crossing in the round of 16 of Euro 2020: it is a physical formation with discrete technical values, but which with the support of the home factor can be tamed.

2022 World Cup Playoffs: bogeys Poland and Turkey

Instead, they should be avoided Poland And Turkey. Robert Lewandowski he is one of the strongest center-forward in the world and will do everything to not miss the last World Cup of his career. The coach is Paulo Sousa, who knows Italian football well and in the squad there are many elements who play in Serie A, from the Neapolitan Piotr Zielinski to the Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny up to the former Naples Arkadiusz Milik.

It is a team that has never achieved results that match their qualities, but always treacherous, even more so in a single race. As for Turkey, we must not be fooled by the previous Euro 2020, in which Italy had an easy life. The Half Moon National team has changed coaches, relying on German Stefan Kuntz, who has come back from profitable experiences with Germany Under 21 and Olympic, and has a roster of expert and valuable elements, led by the Inter Hakan Calhanoglu.

Given the choice, however, it would be better to face it in the round in which you are sure to play at home. But there are more affordable opponents …

