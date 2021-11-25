World Playoff 2022: tension rises for Italy, draw on Friday 26 November | News

Twelve national teams in the race that will be divided into three mini-circles with semifinal and final in one-off competition

Tension rises for the draw (Friday 26 November at 5 pm) which will determine the intersections of the qualifying playoff for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 in which theItaly will be the protagonist. A sensation that will accompany the Azzurri until March when the pitch will speak and put into play twelve national, that is, the ten runners-up in the group stage and two teams from the Nations League. Twelve formations for only three places, with three mini-rounds of four teams, each of which with semi-final and final in a single race. The three winning selections will detach the pass for Qatar.

THE RULES

The double playoff round will be played in a single match, the semi-final at the home of the national team with the best Fifa ranking (ninety minutes and possibly extra and penalties).

The semifinal will be played on 24 March while the final acts, combined with the semifinals already at the time of the draw, will be played on 29 March 2022 at the home of one of the two contenders based on the draw.

Italy, which is seeded, will be able to face one of the national teams in the second tier in the semifinal.

SERIES HEADS:

Portugal

Scotland

Italy

Russia

Sweden

Wales

SECOND BAND:

Turkey

Poland

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Austria

Czech Republic