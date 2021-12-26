“World playoff? I heard Ronaldo, he knows he’s taking them …”

The blue defender is already thinking about March: “I want to give a gift to my children who have never seen Italy at the World Cup. What happened in the autumn will serve as a lesson”

“I heard Cristiano Ronaldo, we will see what will happen on the pitch. He knows he is taking them … “. Leonardo Bonucci is already targeting the world play-offs in March to win the pass for Qatar 2022 and loads: “I want to give a gift to my children, they have never seen theItaly to a World Cup “.” I told my teammates that the days that divide us from the playoffs must always be better – added the Juventus player to the microphones of Rai Sport – When we meet again in March, I am sure that what happened in the autumn will serve as a lesson and we will have two great performances. ”

“The European? It was all great, we are aware that we have done something very important. But now we put aside the past and focus on our next commitments. During the European Championship I discovered I lived football in a different way – Bonucci explained – The decline after that victory was physiological “.

Before the eventual match against Portugal, however, the pandev obstacle will have to be overcome: “Italy-North Macedonia in Palermo? Going to play in Sicily means a lot for us and I’m sure a lot of fans will be waiting for us”.