World playoffs, Bonucci warns Ronaldo: “He knows he’s taking them”

TURIN – The Juventus defender in an interview with Rai Sport Leonardo Bonucci he talked about the play-offs to qualify for the next World Cup by launching the challenge to a former teammate in case of crossing in the final on 29 March. In fact, Bonucci can’t wait to face Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo committed against Turkey: “With Cristiano we felt, we joked about it. Then let’s see, what happens on the pitch, happens: he knows so much that he takes them“.

Bonucci: “I want to give the World Cup to my children”

Italy will face Macedonia on March 24, 2022 and then the winner of Portugal-Turkey to play for the pass for Qatar, a goal of double significance for Bonucci: “I told my teammates that the days that divide us from the playoffs must always be better, and then I want to give a gift to my children who have never seen Italy at the World Cup – adds – What happened after the Europeans was physiological. Normally you would have played games that mattered less and a few slaps would have allowed you to get back on track. We have not had this time “.

Bonucci: “Lessons learned”

Italy plays the play-offs after the difficulties encountered during the qualifying rounds for the World Cup, difficulties that according to the Juventus defender have been teaching: “ We put the past aside.Now we have to focus on what goes off the pitch, when we meet in March I’m sure what happened in the fall will serve as a lesson and we will have two great performances. “