World premiere, the new Toyota Aygo X urban SUV is coming



Toyota Aygo X, new compact city crossover

Toyota has worked on the new Aygo X to make it the benchmark in its segment, undertaking a European study on city driving habits, analyzing the needs of customers looking for a stylish, compact and safe car. This is how the new compact of the Toyota range was born.

The urban SUV is being built on the renowned GA-B platform of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), first introduced with the new Yaris, the current Car of the Year 2021 in Europe, and more recently with the new Yaris Cross. The perfect city car must stand out for its compactness, agility and for ensuring driver safety. It must also convey emotions to the drive, integrating the best technological advances. And the new Aygo X embodies all this and much more.

The exterior design of Toyota Aygo X

The designers of the House wanted to bring, already with the concept car, originality and freshness in the European compact car market. Toyota Aygo arrived on the European market in 2005, was from the outset the most affordable car of the brand, and wowed customers with its youthful and fun character. Today’s Toyota customers want style, distinctiveness and the ability to express their personality through their car.

After the successful reveal of Aygo X Prologue, the Aygo X project moved on to Styling at Toyota Motor Europe in Belgium, where the design teams worked closely with Product Planning and R&D to transform the concept into a model. standard. The so captivating bi-tone execution, together with the paints inspired by the world of spices, create a silhouette with a unique profile that captures the attention.

Toyota Aygo X, the agile and compact urban SUV

The renowned GA-B platform is used to build the car; Aygo X shows a real crossover packaging, represents a unique offer in the A segment of the market. The dimensions of the car are as follows: 3,700 mm in length (235 mm more than the previous one), the wheelbase increases by 90 mm. The front overhang is 72mm shorter than the Yaris, the maximum rim size has been increased to 18 ”.

The new urban SUV is designed for the narrowest streets of the city, the turning radius of the car is reduced in an excellent way, of only 4.7 m, it is one of the lowest in the segment. The car body is 125 mm wider than the current Aygo, in all today it is 1,740 mm.

Safety on board and emotional design

The driver wants to hear Safe on his car, and Aygo X is at the top in this respect too. The raised driving position and compact crossover packaging offer the driver greater presence on the road and more safety.

The seat has been raised by 55 mm, the viewing angle of the A-pillar has been increased to 24º, and this leads to undoubtedly better visibility. Tires and wheels are larger and match perfectly with the proven TNGA suspension they offer exceptional ride comfort and driving dynamics.

The urban SUV knows how to show off thanks to its eye-catching exterior features, the unique design and colors also underline the robustness and the “go-anywhere” spirit of a true crossover. Interior noise is reduced today thanks to the use of sound-absorbing materials, so the passenger compartment is quieter.

Toyota and JBL teamed up to create a premium sound system with a sonic signature tailored to the Aygo X characteristics. The sound system consists of a set of four speakers and a 300W amplifier and a large 200mm subwoofer located in the trunk. Powerful bass, bright speaker response and a large, well-defined sound stage. Aygo X can also be equipped with a canvas sunroof, a first for a segment A crossover. The canvas top is designed to enhance the occupants’ experience on board. Thanks to the use of high quality materials, the canvas offers better protection from water and dust.

The technologies on board the new Toyota Aygo X urban SUV

The new generation compact boasts some of the latest great technological innovations on board, the connectivity of Aygo X is guaranteed by Toyota Smart Connect and the MyT app. The car’s equipment is very rich and boasts the Toyota Smart Connect system, a large 9 ″ high-definition touchscreen display, interior lighting with diffused light, wireless charging for smartphones and offers customers an always connected experience thanks to the MyT app. All customers thus have the ability to monitor certain vehicle statistics and data in real time such as driving analysis, fuel level, warnings and vehicle tracking.

The latest generation multimedia system Toyota’s Aygo X also offers cloud-based navigation to provide real-time route information via always-connected services. Other news and services will then be released over time, through Over The Air updates, updates and additional features will be automatically sent to the system. Toyota Smart Connect also offers wireless and wired smartphone connectivity thanks to the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay protocols.

Maximum efficiency driving the Toyota Aygo X

The SUV was redesigned from the ground up with the aim of maximizing efficiency. For example Aygo X, with one of the lowest curb weights in the segment, ensures excellent consumption. The front bumper and wheel arch moldings allow for fuel economy by channeling the airflow slightly out of the tires, thus also reducing turbulence around the front and sides of the car. The rear wheel arch moldings guide the airflow away from the car’s tires and direct it to a convergence point at the rear of the SUV. The car is equipped with the award-winning 1KR-FE 3-cylinder 1-liter engine, further improved, in order to be able to meet the most stringent European regulations and offer high levels of reliability and performance, with an expected fuel consumption of only 4.7 l. / 100 km and 107 g / km of CO2. Aygo X is designed and manufactured in Europe for European customers, coming in 2022.