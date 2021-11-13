World qualifiers: France in Qatar with 4 goals from Mbappé

Finland imposes itself in Bosnia and now dreams of its first World Cup. The Norwegians throw away two points with Latvia, Turkey with an avalanche with Gibraltar

Francesco Pietrella

World Cup qualifying Saturday. Finland dreams of a place in Qatar, Haaland’s Norway (absent due to injury) wastes a great opportunity, Turkey relaunches itself. World pass for France (8-0 with Mbappé poker) and Belgium. Suicide Holland which is now at risk.

GROUP D – BOSNIA-FINLAND 1-3

Kanerva harnesses the Bosnians at their home and puts an important point in the qualification key. The beauty is that the challenge was also bad – penalty missed by Pukki after 25 ‘-, but the Finns immediately raise their heads and score three goals against Dzeko’s orphaned Bosnia: Forss opens in the 29th minute, Lod doubles in the 51st minute. In the middle the red of Rataila at 37 ‘. With Finland in 10 the Bosnians shorten with Menalo (69 ‘), but O’Shaughnessy closes the games with 15’ from the end with his first ring in the national team. Among the “Italians” 66 minutes for Krunic, Milan’s jolly. Finland second at 11 points, Bosnia fourth at 7. Pjanic and his companions out of Qatar 2022, Pukki and the others still in the running. The next match against France at home was decisive. Finland, after the European Championship, is now also dreaming of its first World Cup.

FRANCE-KAZAKHSTAN 8-0 Goal hit and goal festival. France in Qatar. Deschamps’ national team gets rid of Kazakhstan at the Parco dei Principi, scores 8 goals one after the other and qualifies for the World Cup with one day to spare. The protagonist is Kylian Mbappé, author of a poker (one of Theo’s goals on an assist). He is in his first quatern with the Bleus shirt, 23 goals in 52 games, star and leader of a national team called to defend the title of World Champion. Double for Benzema then, who overtakes Trezeguet and is fifth among the best scorers of the selection (35 goals). Final seals by Rabiot and Griezmann (penalty). Two winning passes for Theo Hernandez then. Since being called up for the national team, the Milan full-back has scored a goal (Belgium) and served 3 assists in 4 games.

Standings: France 15, Finland 11, Ukraine 9, Bosnia 7, Kazakhstan 3.

GROUP E – BELGIUM-ESTONIA 3-1

The Red Devils give Estonia a three of a kind and snatch the World Cup pass from the top of the group. Benteke opens after just 10 ‘, then Carrasco doubles. Estonia closes the gap with Sorga in the 70th minute, but Hazard junior closes the game served by De Bruyne. Half an hour on the pitch for the AC Milan player Saelemaekers.

A super Ramsey leads Wales. Manita to Belarus and second place in the group. At this moment they would be in the playoffs, but the last match against Belgium is still missing. The Czech Republic, third at 11 points against the Welsh’s 14, will play against Estonia. Verdicts still at stake. In Cardiff the two goals of the Juve midfielder were decisive – the first in the 3 ‘on an assist from Davies, the second in the second half on a penalty – the flash of twenty-year-old Williams of Liverpool (20’), the seal of Davies (77 ‘) and the last ring of Roberts (89 ‘). Kontsevoy scored for Belarus.

Standings: Belgium 19, Wales 14, Czech Republic 11, Estonia 4, Belarus 3.

GROUP G – NORWAY-LATVIA 0-0

Amazing in Oslo. Norway throws away two points with Latvia, who had scored a couple of goals in the first leg. Deprived of Haaland, Solbakken relies on Sorloth and Odegaard, but the Latvian fort holds up and snatches a point that serves only for honor. The Norwegians, on the other hand, come out with regrets. With 10 ‘from the end a goal to Elyounoussi canceled for offside after Var control. Now they will have to go to play the qualification at Holland, on stage tonight in Montenegro. Also on the field the two “Italians” of Salernitana and Samp, Strandberg and Thorsby: the first played the whole game, the second was replaced at the end of the first half.

The Turks walk on Gibraltar as expected and thank the usual Burak Yilmaz, who this time does not score but serves three assists. Decisive as always. Akturkoglu opens after 11 ‘, second goal in the national team, then Dervisoglu is unleashed: brace in three minutes. Poker serves Demiral, central of Atalanta, good at exploiting the assist of the other Yilmaz (Ridvan). He and Calhanoglu played from 1 ‘, Muldur entered the second half. The Sassuolo full-back signed the sixth and last goal (first goal for the national team). Gibraltar also closes in 10 for the expulsion of Olivero in the first half. Glory also for Dursun, his second goal in just two games. Now everything will be decided in the next challenge: Turks in Montenegro, Norway away to Holland.

MONTENEGRO 2-2 NETHERLANDS The Netherlands is thrown away in two minutes and sees the pass for the World Cup fade. Now he has to win against Norway on the final matchday. In Podgorica everything happens: Depay pushes the Oranje forward with a brace – top scorer in qualifying with 11 goals -, then Montenegro catches them back with two rings in 5 minutes. The first by Vukotic (82 ‘), the second by Vujnovic (86’). Van Gaal in disbelief. Holland always at the top of the group with 20 points, but not yet in Qatar for arithmetic.

Ranking: Netherlands 20, Norway and Turkey 18, Montenegro 12, Latvia 6, Gibraltar 0.