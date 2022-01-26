World ranking of brand value, TikTok boom. Ferrari drops by 13%

Listen to the audio version of the article

TikTok is the fastest growing brand in the world according to a report released Wednesday, January 26 by Brand Finance, the leading consulting firm for the valuation of intangible assets. With a staggering 215% growth (from $ 19 billion to $ 59 billion), TikTok’s brand value has tripled in the past year to reach 18th place among the world’s top 500 most valuable brands in the brand as a new entrant. Finance Global 500 of 2022. This is the main novelty of the report that Brand Finance, like every year, conducts through over 5 thousand financial evaluations in all sectors.

Social and streaming boom

Due to Covid, digital entertainment, social media and streaming services have experienced continued growth and the rise of TikTok is a testament to how media consumption is changing. With its affordable and fun content offering, the app’s popularity has spread across the globe. According to Massimo Pizzo, Italy managing director of Brand Finance, «media consumption has increased and changed irrevocably during the pandemic. The brand has gone from relative obscurity to international fame in just a few years and is showing no signs of slowing down. ” Also among the media, streaming platforms such as Disney (brand value up 11% to 57.0 billion), Netflix (+ 18%, or 29.4 billion), YouTube (+ 38%, 23, have grown a lot). 9 billion) and Spotify (brand value increased 13% to 6.3 billion). By contrast, traditional media brands have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Warner Bros is among the fastest-falling brands in this year’s rankings (brand value down 33% to 6.8 billion) and this trend is even more evident when compared to pre-pandemic valuations this year. .

The brands with the greatest growth in value according to Brand Finance

Apple maintains leadership

Apple retained its title as the world’s largest brand with a 35% increase to 355.1 billion, the highest brand value ever in the Brand Finance Global 500 ranking Apple is the first company to achieve a market valuation of 3 thousand billion. The key to the long-term success of the tech giant depends on the ability to continuously fine-tune the positioning of the brand and the ability to diversify its offer to meet customer demands. Amazon (38% increase to 350.3 billion) and Google (+ 38%, to 263.4 billion) also recorded good levels of growth, both maintaining their places in the Brand Finance Global 500 ranking, behind Apple. , respectively in second and third place.

The most valuable brands in the world according to Brand Finance

Technology, 1.3 trillion sector

The technology sector is once again the most valuable in the rankings, with an overall brand value close to $ 1.3 trillion. Tech and tech brands have become of ever greater importance in the modern world, a trend that has only been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Altogether there are 50 tech brands in the ranking, however the overall value is largely attributable to Apple, Microsoft (brand value 184.2 billion dollars) and Samsung Group (brand value 107.3 billion dollars), in fact together. account for over 50% of the total brand value in the industry. Huawei has managed to regain a place among the top 10 most valuable brands in the world: after a growth of 29% it has reached 71.2 billion.

The exploit of big pharma

Since we are in pandemic times, pharmaceuticals deserve special attention. Unsurprisingly, the industry has seen rapid growth in the Brand Finance Global 500 over the past two years. The number of pharmaceutical brands in the rankings doubled from four to eight, with an overall brand value up 94% to 54.0 billion. All eight brands in the rankings are worth more today than they were in 2020, with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers seeing the biggest increases. Johnson & Johnson remains the most valuable, up 24% to a value of $ 13.4 billion. The new entry in the AstraZeneca ranking secured the title of the fastest growing company in the industry, up 77% to a value of 5.6 billion, followed by Pfizer up 58% to reach a brand value equal to equal to 6.3 billion.