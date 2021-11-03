world record for the mixed 4×50, for Lamberti jr a gold and two silver- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

Carraro gold in the 100 frog, Quadarella silver in the 800 style. Among the males, the son of Giorgio Lamberti wins three medals to the sound of records

Italy’s day at the European Short Course Swimming Championships ends with a gold and a world record: thanks to Nicol Martinenghi, Lorenzo Zazzeri, Marco Orsi and Michele Lamberti, who on his 21st birthday takes home three medals. The last gold with the mixed 4×50 relay with a world record, 1’30 “14, beating Russia by 65 cents and Holland (1’32” 16).

Shortly before Michele Lamberti had conquered

two silvers, in the 50 back And in the 100 butterfly. The Brescian – son of the world champion Giorgio and of the freestyle stylist Tanya Vannini – in the back with 22 “65 has also improved the Italian record, was preceded by the Russian Kolesnikov (22 ”47), while the bronze went to the Romanian Glinta. For the blue rookie – registered with Fiamme Gialle and Gam Team – an improvement in each round of the competition.

In the butterfly he stopped the clock at 49 ”79, another personal best, closing by 11 cents behind the Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo, author of a great comeback. For Lambertino, however, a time below the 50 ”11 recorded in the semifinal, and a huge improvement since January (52” 57).

Martina Carraro Yes confirmed European champion in short bowl of the 100 frog. The Italian swimmer this afternoon in Kazan in Russia repeated the title she won two years ago at the Glasgow event. Carraro, 28 years old from Genoa, won by touching in 1’04 ”01. Silver ex aequo for the Russian Evgeniia Chikunova and the Estonian Eneli Jefimova in 1’04 ”25. Fifth Arianna Castiglioni, who was the outgoing silver and who qualified with the best time (1’04 ”75).

Simona Quadarella won the silver in the 800 freestyle. The gold was won by the Russian Anastasiya Kirpichnikova, who with a time of 8’04”85 has largely detached the blue (8’10”54). Bronze to the German Isabel Gose (8’10”60) and fifth place for Martina Rita Caramignoli.