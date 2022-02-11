world record of Van der Poel, Ghiotto third before the last series – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.50: IT’S BRONZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GHIOTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

10.49: At km 8.8 the medal for Ghiotto is very close !!! BOTH BLOEMEN AND SWINGS ARE AWAY

10.47: At km 8 Bloemen has a delay of 21 ″ 69, Swings of 22 ″ 78

10.46: At km 7.2 Bloemen is already 16 ″ 07 late and seems to be in trouble, Swings is at 20 ″ 08

10.45: At km 6, be careful because Bloemen is losing something: it is 10 ″ 26 behind the Swedes, the Belgian is more detached

10.41: At km 4 Bloemen is behind Ghiotto at 5 ″ 13 from Van der Poel, Swings at 10 ″ 13

10.40: At km 2.8 Bloemen is behind Ghiotto, 2 ″ 84 from Van der Poel, Swings at 6 ″ 56

10.38: At km 1.2 Bloemen at 1 ″ 11 from Van der Poel, Swings at 2 ″ 15

10.36: The Canadian Bloemen and the Belgian Swings at the start

10.34: SIN! DAVIDE GHIOTTO CAN’T OVERCOME THE DUTCH ROEST BUT THE BLUE RACE HAS RUN: 1 ″ 39 late for the blue compared to Roest! He is third and we will have to suffer in the last heat. Van der Poel sets the new world record with 12’30 ″ 74, he is clearly first and can do an encore

10.33: At km 8.8 Van der Poel has an advantage of 10 ″ 12 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 1 ″ 62

10.32: At km 8 Van der Poel has an advantage of 9 “61 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 2” 31

10.31: At km 7.2 Van der Poel has an advantage of 9 “32 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 3” 24

10.29: At km 6 Van der Poel has an advantage of 9 ″ 38 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 4 ″ 30

10.27: At km 4.8 Van der Poel has an advantage of 8 ″ 99 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 4 ″ 59

10.25: At km 2.8 Van der Poel has an advantage of 5 “74 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 3” 72

10.23: At km 1.2 Van der Poel has an advantage of 2 ″ 52 over Roest, Ghiotto has an advantage of 2 ″ 47, they are very close

10.21: Now the blue Davide Ghiotto against the Swedish Van der Poel

10.19: The Dutch Bergsma fails to beat teammate Roest, from whom he lost a lot in the second part of the race. For him the provisional second place 4 ″ 35 late, third place for the Russian Rumyantsev who closes 6 ″ 74 late from the Dutch Roest

10.15: At km 6.8 Bergsma has a delay of 1 ″ 15 from Roest, Rumyantsev has a delay of 2 ″ 50 cents from Roest

10.12: At km 4.8 Bergsma has an advantage of 1 ″ 25 over Roest, Rumyantsev has an advantage of 19 cents over Roest

10.10: At km 2.8 Bergsma has an advantage of 1 ″ 42 over Roest, Rumyantsev has an advantage of 12 cents over Roest

10.08: At km 1.2 Bergsma has an advantage of 6 tenths over Roest, Rumyantsev has a delay of 7 cents from the tread

10.06: The fourth series starts

9.46: Dutch Bergsma and Russian Rumyantsev start in the next battery

9.44: Great final sprint for the German Beckert who manages to overtake Malfatti at the finish line with a delay of 16 “64 (only 19 cents better), fifth place for the Japanese Tsuchiya with a delay of 17” 90

9.40: At km 8 Beckert is 14 ″ 39 behind, Tsuchiya 14 ″ 60 compared to Roest. Both are behind Malfatti

9.37: Rhythm dropped in this battery. At km 5.2 Tsuchiya is 4 ″ 85 behind, Beckert 4 ″ 82 compared to Roest

9.34: At km 2.8 Tsuchiya is 42 hundredths behind, Beckert 58 compared to Roest

9.33: At km 1.2 Beckert has an advantage of 0 ″ 53 and Tsuchiya of 0 ″ 48 over Roest

9.31: The German Beckert and the Japanese Tsuchiya at the start in the third battery

9.29: The Dutch Roest already puts a serious mortgage on the podium by closing his test with a time of 12’44 “60, an advantage of 14” 20 over the Canadian Fish, 13’01 “42 the time of the blue Malfatti who enters in third position

9.26: At km 8 Roest has an advantage of 6 ″ 72 over Fish, a 4 ″ 50 delay of Malfatti compared to the Canadian

9.24: The Dutch Roest increases again and at km 6.8 he is in the lead with a 3 ″ 17 advantage, Malfatti is 3 ″ 7 behind the Canadian

9.22: At km 4.8 Roest is 87 cents from Fish, Malfatti keeps pace and is 2 ″ 70 from the Canadian

9.19: At km 2.8 Roest accelerates and is 1 ″ 96 from Fish, Malfatti one second behind

9.18: At km 1.2 Roest and Malfatti are behind the Canadian Fish

9.15: The blue Malfatti and the Dutch Roest at the start in the second series

9.13: Time of 12’58 “80 for the Canadian Fish who didn’t push very hard in the final, time of 13’33” 53 for the New Zealander Fish

9.11: Fish double Michael when there are three laps to go

9.09: Under 31 “around for Fish that at km 6.8 8’47” 69, Michael at about 20 “

9.06: 6’13 ″ 54 at km 4.8 for the Canadian Fish, clearly behind Michael

9.04: 3’38 ″ 73 at km 2.8 for the Canadian Fish, further back the New Zealander

9.00: Departure from New Zealander Michael and Canadian Fish

8.57: There are 12 athletes in the race. These are the series scheduled:

1 I NZL MICHAEL Peter

1 O CAN FISH Graeme

2 I ITA MALFATTI Michele

2 O NED ROEST Patrick

3 I JPN TSUCHIYA Ryosuke

3 O GER BECKERT Patrick

4 I ROC RUMYANTSEV Alexander

4 O NED BERGSMA Jorrit

5 I SWE van der POEL Nils

5 O ITA GHIOTTO Davide

6 I CAN BLOEMEN Ted-Jan

6 O BEL SWINGS Bart

8.54: At the starting line, Italy will have two athletes: Michele Malfatti and Davide Ghiotto. The latter is among the special observers, having shown this season quality of no small importance in the “distance” specialties.

8.50: Roest and Bergsma are the representatives of Holland at the start but also pay attention to the Swedish Van der Poel and the Canadians Bloemen and Fish

8.46: The very fierce Dutch team will throw the gauntlet to the Swedish Nils van der Poel, gold in the 5000 meters in Beijing

8.43: The longest test of long-speed track skating will be staged on Chinese ice where mastery in managing effort and maximizing one’s performance will be required.

8.40: Hello and welcome to the live live of the men’s 10,000 meters, valid test for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in speed skating

