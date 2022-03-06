World shame! They reveal why the police participated in the tragedy of Querétaro

Corrupt Police / Tragedy in Querétaro

March 06, 2022 10:07 a.m.

Football was interrupted due to calls for violence at the La Corregidora stadium. Today the people of Queretaro have an indelible mark in the history of soccer, since the terrible tragedy caused by pseudo soccer fans has left, according to unofficial figures, between 17 and 30 deaths.

Given the magnitude of the event, the media went to cover even the smallest detail. Within the coverage there are testimonies that tear the heart, as they indicate the reasons why that violent event happened. According to reporter Julio Astillero, Atlas fans denounce the support of the police so that the Queretaro club had the facility to hit them.

Police opened the doors that separated the Queretaro bar

Before an athlete minority, the Queretaro club took advantage against the athlete families. Unfortunately, the torn testimony of the fan Frank Ceballos makes it clear that the tragedy was planned, since everything was prepared so that an ambush could easily be provoked:

“They encapsulated us and instead of helping us, the police opened the bars so they could hit, they were probably all in agreement. They had ice picks and some even had guns and knives,” said the red and black fan. Undoubtedly a testimony that shows the scandal that was the non-rigorousness of the security protocols to safeguard the integrity of the fans.

