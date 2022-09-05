World Sibling Day: 10 Famous Brothers and Sisters Who Make It in Hollywood and on TV | TV and Show

In general, in life, it is not uncommon to see two or more well-known and successful brothers, nor is it common for them to have these characteristics, but in a single discipline. Although there are famous siblings in sports, politics and other activities, for World Sibling Day, which is celebrated this Monday, September 5, we bring you 10 brothers and sisters who succeed in Hollywood and television.

Although any day is the right one to show your love to your family, this Monday, September 5, World Brother’s Day is celebratedwhich remembers those who have shared our childhood and given that beautiful unconditional support.

Although it is not uncommon, sometimes in the world of entertainment we are surprised to meet actors who are blood relatives of other performers, that is why in BioBioChile we present you to 9 brothers who succeed in Hollywood and TV.

World Brother’s Day: why is it celebrated?

This Monday, September 5, marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a Catholic nun of Albanian origin naturalized from India and recognized, among other things, for her contribution to solidarity.

For this reason, to remember his legacy, it was decided to set this day as the world sibling daynot only to remember blood ties, but also fraternal, supportive and unconditional relationships.

Famous brothers from Hollywood and TV

– The brothers Alec, Stephen, William and Daniel Baldwinare an example of a family recognized for acting.

– Martin Sheen and Joe Estevez: both are brothers, who in turn are father and uncle, respectively, of Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.

– James and Dave Franco: While the first had successful steps through several movies, before his partial retirement due to harassment complaints, the second left the big screens and has participated in TV in the last 3 years.

– Dakota and Elle Fanning: Although Dakota was a major child star, she is currently very active in series and movies. Her younger sister rose to fame with “Super 8” and has established herself as a major movie star.

– Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth: Each of these brothers has had different roles in their productions. While one rose to world fame playing Thor, another made bigger news for his failed relationship with Miley Cyrus.

– Cole and Dylan Sprouse: This pair achieved much of their fame during their childhood, starring in “Zac and Cody.” Now, while one has devoted himself entirely to feature films, the other is enjoying his success in the series “Riverdale”.

– Ben and Casey Affleck: Perhaps Ben Affleck is much better known than his brother Casey, but the latter is just as talented, to the point of winning an Oscar in 2016.

– Alexander, Gustav and Bill Skarsgard: All these brothers carry it in their blood, since they are children of the renowned Swedish actor, Stellan Skarsgård. Among the family, they add participations in productions such as “Thor”, “The Avengers”, “Mamma Mia!”, “Vikings”, “Tarzán” or “It”.

– Owen and Luke Wilson: Both began their careers in the early films of Wes Anderson, but the talent of both led them to be recognized in Hollywood separately.

– Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen: While the first two (twins) became known for their participation in “Full House” and then dedicated themselves to the world of fashion, their younger sister (Elizabeth) stands out for her role as Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.