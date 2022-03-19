World sleep day: records and curiosities

Sleep quality, healthy mind, happy world: this is the slogan of the 2022 edition of the World Sleep Day conceived by the World Association of Sleep Medicine since 2007 to underline and reiterate the importance of good sleep for the psychophysical health of people of any age and to improve, therefore, the quality of everyone’s life. This year, the World Day of Sleep, now celebrated in more than 90 countries around the world, also with scientific congresses of experts in sleep medicine, falls on March 18, or, as always, the Friday before the spring equinox: it is spring, in fact, is the season of the awakening of nature and of all living beings that are “reborn” after the long winter. Here, then, are some curiosities that (perhaps) you do not know about sleep. Even those concerning animals.

How many days can you go on without sleep? In 1964, 17-year-old Randy Gardner went without sleep for 11 days and 25 minutes. Monitored by a team of doctors during the experiment, Gardner reported serious changes in behavior and cognition: when on the tenth day he was asked to repeatedly subtract the quantity 7, starting from 100, he stopped at 65, declaring that he did not remember what he was doing. Fortunately, he did not suffer long-term mental damage, although decades later he claimed to suffer from insomnia from time to time. In 1977 his record was broken by Maureen Weston, who did not sleep for 449 hours (almost 19 days).

What is the sleep record? If sleeping too little definitely has health consequences, sleeping too much is not good at all. The sleep record is linked to a rare disease renamed “Sleeping Beauty syndrome”, scientifically “Kleine-Levin syndrome”: it is affected by Nicole Dielen, born in 1995, who in 2012 slept for 64 days in a row.

How long do animals sleep? If you feel like you can’t rest enough, consider that, on average, we humans spend a third of our life in the arms of Morpheus (about 8 hours a day). Cats and dogs sleep about half the day (cats, actually, a couple of hours a day more than dogs), while the most sleepy in the animal world are bats (20 hours a day), followed by the armadillo giant and the possum, who stay awake for just 6 hours a day. Donkeys and horses suffer from insomnia – by the way, have you ever wondered how they sleep standing up? -, who sleep about three hours a day: Giraffes? Less than two hours.

How do sea otters sleep? Remaining in the animal world, a curious and tender attitude comes from the sea otters, who hold hands while they sleep to avoid “getting lost” and slipping away with the movement of the waves. Here they are in the video below.

What is dysania? Many will have thought at least once of suffering from disania, a clinically unrecognized condition that defines the chronic inability to get out of bed in the morning. Seriously, it is a behavior that particularly afflicts those suffering from severe depression or chronic fatigue syndrome, and for this reason it is never diagnosed on its own, but is considered a symptom of other pathologies.

What do the blind dream of? How does someone who was born blind dream of a world he does not see? When people with sight dream, it is as if they were watching a movie: most dreams involve elements of movement and sound, while less than 1% of people experience sensations related to smell, taste and touch. For blind people it is different: lacking the visual part, they enhance that of the other senses (as they do in reality), and make dreams full of scents, flavors and sounds.

Does sleeping more make you eat less? Sleep (or rather the lack of it) affects our hunger: those who sleep little tend to have higher levels of ghrelin (the hormone that stimulates appetite), and lower levels of leptin (which makes us feel full). A good night of restful sleep allows the body to regulate the production of these two hormones, balancing appetite and satiety. And according to new studies, sleep could help fight obesity.