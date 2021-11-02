World, the trailer for the new open world action RPG by TiMi and Tencent – Nerd4.life

Honor of Kings: World is a new and ambitious one Open world action RPG made by TiMi Studio Group and published by Tencent Games and based on the famous mobile game Honor of Kings. Here is the first official trailer.

Honor of Kings: World is an action RPG set in a vast world, characterized by fantasy settings and inspired by Chinese mythology. The game will be released simultaneously all over the world, but for the moment a launch window and the platforms on which the game will be available has not been indicated.

The first official trailer, which you can admire in the player above, offers a taste of the game’s settings, as well as the clash with a mighty monster capable of throwing flames and unleashing powerful paws. The protagonist fights using a two-handed broadsword, thanks to which he can perform spectacular combos of quick slashes and unleash charged attacks, which however does not compromise his agility at all.

At a certain point it is possible to notice how the player manages to land the creature for a few seconds by hitting one of its legs, which is somewhat reminiscent of the combat mechanics also seen in the Monster Hunter series. Obviously it is early to draw conclusions, but the game looks promising at least, both in terms of combat mechanics and technical implementation.

What do you think, the first trailer of Honor of Kings: World has struck you positively? Let us know in the comments.