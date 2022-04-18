World Veterinary Day – CUSUR Gazette

Year 15, Number 203.

Jacqueline Garcia

Since 2000, World Veterinary Day is celebrated every last Saturday of April. This initiative arose from the World Veterinary Association (AMV), in order to recognize the work of veterinarians who work day by day in favor of animal health and welfare.

The Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics career is part of the academic offer offered by the Centro Universitario del Sur (CUSur). This bachelor’s degree is an academic program that contributes to the livestock development of the South of Jalisco, which seeks to train trained professionals to promote and create development alternatives and solutions to problems related to animal production and health, as well as public health.

Bernardo Ortega González, Zootechnical Veterinary Doctor, is a graduate of the University Center for Biological and Agricultural Sciences (CUCBA), has a diploma in Ecosonography of small species, is studying a Master’s degree in Public Health at CUSur and is currently one of the clinicians in the area of small species of the Veterinary Clinic of the university center.

His interest in veterinary medicine arose since he was little, but he was convinced of it until he took a vocational exam, which led him to opt for this career and explains that, in addition to dedicating himself to animal health, the veterinary doctor also promotes human health and productive food safety issues.

In her opinion, the most satisfying thing as an animal health professional is helping her patients stop feeling pain: “Animals speak for those who know how to listen to them,” she says. Another aspect that she also considers important is the satisfaction, not only of helping a pet, but also the client.

In his words, there is a great sense of responsibility in the work of the veterinarian, so he suggests to anyone who is interested in studying this career that they investigate the background to be aware of everything they have to face. On the other hand, it ensures that veterinary medicine has a broad labor market, since it ranges from food care and production to public health.

Ortega González explains that his work at the CUSur Veterinary Hospital consists of providing outpatient consultation in the area of ​​small species, and that the hospital also provides care in various specialties such as dermatology, gastroenterology, X-rays, echosonograms and surgery, as well as this clinic it is also a fixed rabies vaccination unit.

Likewise, research on horse surgery and medicine is carried out and there is a hospitalization and care service from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Finally, the veterinarian mentions that one of the long-term plans for those who make up this hospital is to carry out a review of files to carry out articles, posters and different informative models about animal diseases, since the objective of the hospital is the teaching and practice of students so that they can learn first-hand the day-to-day of a veterinary clinic and achieve a first approach before facing the workplace.

