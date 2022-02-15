WORLD WAR THIRD / “Biden-Putin, here’s the accident that can cause tragedy”

What game are the Russians and Americans playing? Ukraine is a risk that frightens the world, but will there really be a war capable, as the Americans say, of causing 50,000 deaths and 5 million refugees? According to the general Giorgio Battisti, general of the army corps, former commander of the NATO Rapid Reaction Army Corps in Italy and chief of staff of the ISAF mission in Afghanistan, it is a big bluff, on both sides: “We depend only from the bulletins released by the American intelligence services, it is they who tell us that on some day or another the Russians will launch an attack. Putin never said he wanted to attack. Furthermore, from a military point of view, the 150,000 men deployed for months on the border with Ukraine are not enough for the large-scale conventional attack attributed to Putin’s plans ”.

To do this, Battisti always tells us, “it takes a much greater number of soldiers to cover the rear, after having eventually broken through the front lines, given that the Ukrainians are a people who have always fought the Russians with pride. After the war they opposed the Soviet occupation for almost ten years and bear in mind the genocide carried out by Stalin in the 1930s ”. The picture is therefore very confused: Putin provokes, but Biden, like every American president – concludes Battisti – “needs his personal war”.

We know that there are about 150 thousand Russian soldiers deployed on the border with Ukraine, but several analysts say that it is not enough because many more soldiers are needed to secure reinforcements and occupy the territory. What do you think?

We know these numbers from the American intelligence services that have been updating us daily for months. 150 thousand may be many or few, it depends on the potential goal that Putin sets himself. But we are doing political fiction, because Putin never said he wanted to attack Ukraineit is the Western secret services who say the attack will be this or that day.

Let’s do political fiction and assume that the Russians really attack. The goal, the Americans always say, would be Kiev. Would they get there?

Let us then use the example of the second Iraq war. The Americans had about the same number of men as the Russians now, against a much larger but less effective and efficient army, Saddam’s. If Putin is planning to do what was once called a “blitzkrieg”, the Russians could more or less arrive on the bank of the Dnieper, the great river that cuts Ukraine in half. But beyond the Dnieper they would have problems, because 150 thousand men are not enough to cross that river and occupy the whole country.

What would they need?

First of all, impressive equipment is needed, starting with the drawbridges that are used to make an army cross such a large river. But then they should have many men behind them to control the rear, because there has always been a deep hatred between non-Russian Ukrainians and Russians. Just think of the genocide suffered by the Ukrainians in the 1930s by Stalin and then the war of independence fought for almost ten years after the end of the Second World War to resist the Soviet occupation.

What real strength does the Ukrainian army have? Missiles from Lithuania and ammunition from the USA would have arrived, but the famous NATO force deployment announced by Biden has never been seen.

For some time, American and British instructors have been present in Ukraine to train local forces in the weapons they have been given. They have been withdrawn in these days. According to the statements, there are no NATO soldiers in Ukraine, at most a few hundred instructors. We also think that the US had sent personnel from the Alabama National Guard as instructors, certainly not first-level personnel. Afghanistan, even if it is a different reality, teaches us that it is not enough to train the staff, you need the will to fight.

But is the Ukrainian army a modern, well-trained army?

I don’t know if they are trained at the highest level, but I think it is a sufficiently trained army. But be careful: the war in the Donbass was a war of position, if we look at the images they look like the trenches of the First World War. It remains to be seen if Ukrainians today have the mentality to get out of trench warfare. If the Russians were to attack it would mean waging a war of resistance on the Ukrainian side, but articulating it in depth. If the Russians break through the front line, they have to find more soldiers who are ready for defense.

Everything stems from the Russian opposition to the eastward enlargement of NATO, moreover with reason since after the fall of the Berlin Wall it was promised to Moscow that it would not happen. With Crimea and Donbass occupied, does Ukraine qualify for NATO membership?

As for the European Union, to enter NATO the requesting country must respect certain characteristics. In my opinion, Ukraine does not have all the requisites to make this request at the moment. Kiev is interested in joining it through Article 5, where it is said that if a member country is attacked all the others must defend it. In addition, the requesting country must have the efficiency capabilities of its army that are at least equal to the other armies of the NATO countries.

Do you therefore think that there will be no Russian attack?

From how this Russian attack is portrayed by the West, I seem to see scenes from the times of World War II. An attack usually has to happen by surprise, which is not the case. And then I do not think that the international community but also the Russian people can accept a large-scale offensive of a conventional type that according to the Americans could cause 50,000 deaths and 5 million refugees. The real risk is that there is an accident on the contact line.

Here, what would happen?

There are soldiers who have been there for months, who are stressed, who suffer from the cold, an accident involving even a low-ranking soldier who misinterprets an order would trigger a series of procedures that inevitably lead to a military response. This is the big risk.

Do you think the United States has a provocative conduct?

Americans pursue their great power policy; every president must have his war.

But after the debacle in Afghanistan it would not seem that Americans today are able to go to war. Or not?

Biden, however, must recover consensus and support on the domestic front, because he is not doing well at all. So flexing your muscles, at least by containing the Russian provocation, can do him good. There is also a big difference between the West and Russia.

Which?

Only one person decides for them, the West has thirty countries that have to decide. Of course, it is the strength of democracy, but at certain moments it can create slowdowns in the decision-making phase.

(Paolo Vites)

