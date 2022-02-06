WorldBox – God Simulator, the review

Being god it’s serious. Do you want to put the responsibilities to keep in mind? Worlds to create, planets to design, civilizations to lead, cataclysms to launch and blessings to sip. Probably, at times, it can even be a fun task, if you avoid the scruples of conscience. This is the idea behind WorldBox – God Simulator, proposed by the developers (and editors) of Maxim Karpenko as the “ultimate god simulator”. Initially the title was published on smartphones, but has recently also been available on PC via Steam: all strictly in early access, even if – by virtue of the contents present and almost absent smudges – it already seems as good as complete. After spending a lot of time between the creative and destructive possibilities of what is in all respects a delightful crazy sandbox, we leave you to the WorldBox – God Simulator review.

Gameplay: playing god Here is the starting world, when you first start WorldBox – God Simulator In products like WorldBox – God Simulator (but in truth it should apply to all video games, not just sandboxes) the gameplay represents the heart of the experience. This concept is probably so obvious to the developers, that they didn’t go out of their way to offer their offer to newcomers. Upon launch, WorldBox – God Simulator loads a new world, randomly, and delivers it to us: no explanations, no tutorials, just the toolbars to use, located at the bottom of the screen. A tutorial it really does exist, but it’s hidden somewhere in the settings: anyway, it just remembers the obvious. That is, it explains that the job of the newcomer is to be god, and a god can do literally anything he wants. Specifically, it involves observing the world closely, modifying it as desired: at a geographical-environmental level, introducing or eliminating various types of civilizations, always according to the rich and curious options proposed by the editor. The gameplay, in short, consists precisely in playing to be a god, according to potential at first sight infinite. Although convincing, in fact, the experience of WorldBox – God Simulator meets its natural limit in this state of things: that is, in the proposal of the maximum freedom released from any objective (apart from the objectives of Steam, but those are another thing) . Simplifying: there is no plot, context, purpose to achieve. You can create everything as well as destroy everything, and entertainment consists in this: in this, and in observing all the possible combinations between the game objects and the living beings present. It must also be said that the actions of the latter, having reached a certain point, become limited: a civilization grows up to a given stage of development, then either stays in peace as it is or declares war on its neighbor. Any game will then end with the player himself who, bored and eager to start over, will destroy everything and everyone with his divine powers.

PC System Requirements Test Setup

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Amd Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 GHz

Video Card: EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB

Memory: 16 GB of RAM Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 2.0 Ghz

Memory: 2.5 GB of RAM

Video Card: 128mb Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Memory: 300 MB of available space Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Dual Core 3.0 Ghz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: 256mb Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Memory: 300 MB of available space

Lots of content Biomes are not lacking in WorldBox – God Simulator Those that we have listed above, on balance, are also the main defects of any sandbox: to WorldBox – God Simulator one can therefore only object, if anything, the absence of any narrative ambition, or in any case the existence of a minimum useful campaign at least in exploring all the possibilities offered by the developers. Because they are really there lots of contents, and it is a pity that they are simply thrown there by categories, leaving the newcomer any stimulus for initiative. One of the many menus of WorldBox – God Simulator WorldBox – God Simulator allows you to meticulously studying every aspect of your game. How big must the continent that will host living beings be? Will it be enriched with beaches, rivers, seas, or with hills and mountain ranges? How many races will inhabit it? Will the humans get along well with the elves or will they immediately attack both them and the dwarves? Divinity has a direct influence on many rules: one can decide to deny war conflicts and to focus on diplomacy, or even to encourage rebellions within the same civilization. Creatures almost always respond to a shared logic: placing a hyena next to a hen means observing, in a few seconds, a carnage. If you want you can set custom parameters and rules in WorldBox – God Simulator Extremely rich and crazy, then, the possibilities offered by divine powers: destroying everything and everyone always has a perverse charm. How, then, will a civilization end? With a meteor shower or better still steaming lava? By sending UFOs? Unleashing a giant crab capable of firing laser beams from its pincers? A good pestilence can in turn serve its purpose. The limits are precisely those of creativity. And a little bit of the editor itself, but the latter will be enriched in the future, because as we explained WorldBox – God Simulator is still in early access (and the developers also seem to welcome and gladly listen to the opinions of the community).