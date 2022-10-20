World’s first precision medicine test predicts progression to esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus – Pathology

Esophageal adenocarcinoma (ACE) is one of the fastest growing cancers (by incidence) in the world and is associated with poor outcomes. Chronic gastrointestinal reflux (GERD) is an important risk factor for the development of ACE. Chronic reflux into the esophagus causes changes in the molecular and cellular characteristics of the esophagus, often resulting in a condition called Barrett’s esophagus (BE). BE is a serious complication of GERD and a risk factor for the development of ACE. Currently, gastroenterologists cannot adequately determine which BE patients will progress to esophageal cancer. As a result, patients with EB must undergo regular surveillance endoscopy to check the status of the condition. New diagnostic and prognostic tests are needed to provide actionable information to clinicians and patients managing EB.

Until now, there has been no adequate way to determine the risk level of patients with BE. There is no single biomarker that can sufficiently diagnose the degree of dysplasia or predict malignant progression, as multiple pathways play a role in disease progression. As a result, many high-risk patients do not receive the intervention they need, while low-risk patients have had unnecessary surveillance endoscopies and experienced unnecessary anxiety about developing ACE. Now, new data from a randomized controlled trial (RCT) have shown that a precision medicine test can significantly improve a clinician’s accuracy in assessing the risk of progression to high-grade dysplasia (HGD) or CEA in patients diagnosed with BE. .

TissueCypher is a precision medicine test from Castle Biosciences (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) that is designed to predict progression to HGD and/or ACE within five years for patients diagnosed with EB. TissueCypher is indicated for use in patients with endoscopic biopsy-confirmed BE that is classified as non-dysplastic (ND), undefined for dysplasia (IND), or low-grade dysplasia (LGD). In the RCT, 259 physicians were randomly assigned to three groups and asked to assess clinical performance and value (CPV) vignettes with high-risk and low-risk patient scenarios based on clinical risk factors. A quality of care percentage score (0-100%) was generated from the CPVs according to the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) guidelines. Quality of care scores improved significantly in all patient cases after physicians received the results of the TissueCypher test.

“Study data showed that participants who requested or received TissueCypher test results were up to 65.6% more likely to predict progression to HGD or CEA (p<0.001), compared to physicians who did not. received the results of the TissueCypher test in our randomized study,” said John W. Peabody, MD, Ph.D., first author of the study. "Importantly, after receiving test results and performing their evaluation, the intervention group was also more likely to adhere to guideline-recommended management strategies."

“Barrett’s esophagus remains a persistent and real clinical challenge for endoscopists and patients. People with non-dysplastic Barrett’s esophagus make up the vast majority of cases, and for years we’ve seen little update in management strategy for this particular patient population,” said Craig Munroe, MD, medical director of gastroenterology at Castle Biosciences. “We were very excited to present the results of the QURE study, which help to further demonstrate the potential of TissueCypher to significantly advance the care of this important patient population. We believe the clinical utility and objective information provided by our test can equip clinicians with the information they need to make more informed treatment plan decisions and overcome the limitations of the current standard of care for risk stratification of patients. with EB”.

