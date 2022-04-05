World’s largest dark web network dismantled

“The servers of the largest ‘darknet’ market in the world were confiscated and 543 bitcoins worth a total of 23 million euros were blocked,” according to a statement from the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). .

Investigators suspect that this “darknet” platform (the hidden face of the Internet whose content does not appear in classic search engines), which had some 17 million clients, was used for criminal activities and money laundering, through more than 19,000 active accounts.

In 2020, sales worth €1.23 billion ($1.35 billion) were made through the “Hydra Market” platform, making it the “illegal market with the highest turnover in the world”, according to the statement.

Hydra dominates the market because Ukraine and Russia are the two largest users of cryptocurrency in the world, according to Kim Grauer, head of research at Chainalysis, quoted by Bloomberg.

The Russian-language device accessible through the Tor network was primarily used for trading drugs, stolen data, and false documents.

A message could be seen on Hydra’s website Tuesday announcing the police seizure, authorities said.

A sophisticated service, called a “bitcoin bank mixer”, served to disguise digital financial transactions with cryptocurrencies, which made the investigation much more difficult, the BKA notes.

The investigations began in 2021 but, at the moment, the identity of the operators and administrators responsible for the platform is not established.