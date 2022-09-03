World’s latest short news today, September 2

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that at least 1,186 people have been killed and 4,896 injured in floods in Pakistan since June 14, 2022.

The NDMA says that 416 children have died during that time period.

In the 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday, 19 people have died and 1,256 have been injured.

In total, the number of injuries has risen to 3,641 since June 14, with 87 new injuries in the last 24 hours, according to the NDMA.

In addition, more than 69,000 houses have been partially or totally destroyed in the last 24 hours, with more than 1.1 million houses partially or totally damaged since June 14, according to the NDMA. The vast majority of these are in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

This Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in a tweet for his “condolences for the human and material losses caused by the floods”.

“With their characteristic resilience, the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah, will overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild their lives and communities,” Sharif added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted his best wishes to those affected, saying the tech giant will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground, without specifying the amount.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, diplomats from more than 20 countries and representatives of international organizations visited the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Zardari briefed the diplomats and representatives of international organizations on the immense scale of this ongoing tragedy, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.