World’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, dies at 119

The Japanese Kane Tanaka, who at the age of 119 was recognized as the world’s oldest living person Currently, he has died, as confirmed to Efe on Monday by the local authorities of the Fukuoka prefecture, where he lived.

Born on January 2, 1903 in the former village of Wajiro, which is now part of the city of Fukuoka, Tanaka He died in a hospital in that city on the 19th at 119 years and 108 days.

Tanaka lived in five different eras of Japan (Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and present-day Reiwa) and had set a goal of turning 120 next year, according to his family.

the japanese married at age 19 and the family got by running udon noodle restaurants.

Tanaka had been living for some years in a residence for the elderly and his presence was common in Japanese articles and TV shows on the occasion of his birthday or the national celebration of the Day of Respect for the Elderly.

His favorite food was chocolate and he liked carbonated drinks, as has often been seen in the photographs and videos broadcast in the local media.

The old woman requested to participate in the section of the Tokyo Games Olympic Torch Relay last summer, but ultimately opted out due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Tanaka was recognized since 2019 by the Gerontology Research Group (GRG) and the Guinness record as the oldest woman and person in the world.

After his death, the oldest living person happens to be the French nun Lucile Randonbetter known as Sister André, who is now 118 years and 74 days old.

The oldest Japanese is now Fusa Tatsumi, who turned 115 today, and is also the fifth oldest person in the world for which records are kept.