World’s Scariest Boxer Martyn Ford Challenges Dwayne Johnson

His name is Martyn Ford and he holds the title of the scariest man alive. The latest information about this legendary individual is that the famous boxer has issued a challenge to Dwayne Johnson, the other WWE heavyweight.

For some time, Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, should have some worries. And for good reason, an English celebrity of bare-handed combat wants to do battle with the American boxer and actor, we learn from the international media.

According to the information, on April 2, 2022, Martyn Ford will have to fight against the Iranian, Hulk, at the O2 Arena, in London, Great Britain.

Martyn Ford wants to kill two birds with one stone

Amid preparations for this gladiator duel, the gym-goer, who is dubbed the scariest man alive, challenged a world champion in MME, and not least, by la nobody from Dwayne Johnson.

The most surprising thing about this story is that the 39-year-old boxer, who measures 203 centimeters and weighs 145 kilograms, wants to face The Rock, right after his fight with the Hulk.

Martyn Ford, in remarks reported by the media, said his opponent would have no chance of being in the same ring as him. The 30-year-old, according to the same sources, assured that he intends to seriously injure his vis-à-vis. In his statements, the colossus is so sure of himself that he is in a hurry to do battle with his opponents, a few minutes apart.

Martyn Ford was born on May 26, 1982. He grew up with both parents in the West Midlands, Birmingham, England.

The English athlete has an extraordinary physique and does not go unnoticed. Moreover, the man is very followed on social networks and has more than 3 million subscribers on Instagram.

