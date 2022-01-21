Worldwide there are over 3 million Covid cases every day, Europe tries the “Sanchez model”

AGI – There are over three million daily infections of Covid-19 recorded all over the world between 13 and 19 January, according to a count by the AFP agency, which is based on the official bulletins of individual countries. The figure has more than fivefold since the discovery of the Omicron variant in late November.

The regions that currently showing the greatest increase are Asia (385,572 cases per day on average in the last seven days, + 68% compared to the previous week), the Middle East (89,900 cases per day, + 57%) and Latin America / Caribbean (397,098 cases per day, + 40%).

In Europe, in the last 24 hours Germany recorded a new record increase in daily Covid-19 cases: 140.160, according to updated data from the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), which also reports 170 new deaths.

This is the third consecutive day in which the country updates the absolute record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday, the number of new infections announced was 133,536 with 234 deaths. The incidence – the average of new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days – exceeded the threshold of 600 for the first time (638.8).

Meanwhile, from London to Madrid, from Portugal to France, (but also to Washington, Pretoria, and Australia) we look at the “Sanchez model”. The Spanish premier in recent days warned that the time may have come to monitor the pandemic in a different way and wants a reflection on the matter also in the EU: “We have the conditions to open, gradually and with caution, the debate at a technical and European, to begin evaluating the evolution of this disease with different parameters from those we have up to now “.

The next step of the Spanish government could be to start treat Covid in a way more like a common flu approach: without counting every case of contagion, without doing tests in front of the appearance of a minimum symptom.Treat it in short as a respiratory disease: the Spanish health authorities have been working for months on this transition.

Also the British government wants to learn to “live with Covid as one lives with the flu.”“: the restrictions of ‘plan B’ have been lifted, from January 27 in Great Britain the vaccination pass will no longer be mandatory and the mask remains only” recommended “in crowded places; while the obligation to wear a mask in school classrooms is already lifted today Even in France, despite the imposing number of infections that have never been touched so far, the obligation to wear an outdoor mask should drop from February 2, and discos will reopen from February 16.

It is a choice supported by many scientists and welcomed by people, exhausted by a health emergency that is about to enter its third year.