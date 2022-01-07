worms in meals and cockroaches in the room- Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

The Serbian tennis player awaits the outcome of the appeal presented by his lawyers on his request for admission to the Park hotel, a structure at the center of controversy and protests in recent months. The Czech tennis player Voracova also arrived today

From the sealed window of the Park Hotel in Melbourne Novak Djokovic greets the people outside who demonstrate for him. With his hands he forms a heart, it can be glimpsed from the misted glass. The best tennis player in the world still locked up in the hotel that the Australian government uses to house refugees: I will stay there until (at least) Monday, when Judge Anthony Kelly evaluates the appeal against his expulsion from Australia.

He was not allowed to move into the apartment he had rented, where his team is located. Outside the flags of Serbia, many fans, some arrested by the police. Nole at the Park Hotel, a 107-room facility – for a few hours now also hosting the Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who also had her entry visa canceled due to an invalid medical exemption – in the suburban area of ​​Melbourne which has been used since December 2020 by the Australian government for asylum seekers (currently there are 36). During the first Covid wave in the hotel, at the time it was called Rydges, the positives ended up in quarantine. Purchased in September 2020 by the Pelligra group for 35 million dollars, the hotel has become a land for refugees.

A gray barracks where between October and November there was a Covid outbreak, with more than half of the positive guests, and in meals it happens to find worms. a definitive prison. We are locked in our room in this building and there is no deadline – the outburst of Mehdi Ali, a 24-year-old Iranian asylum seeker for months parked at the Park Hotel and for nine years in Australia. A fire broke out in recent days, they took us all into the lobby but they didn’t take us out of the building. Ishmael, another inmate, explains al Guardian that he, like others, kept in a place without fresh air, without sunlight, without being able to move except in the rooms used for them. In December, several fires broke out and one person was taken to hospital for inhaling too much smoke. I hope Djokovic speaks publicly about the conditions we are forced to live in, says another of the asylum seekers, Jamal Mohamed. There had already been protests in the past by those who asked for the structure to be closed.

Pls pay attention.

Urgent-see this food with Maggots

It was delivered at 5.30pm tonight as evening meal at Park prison for 34 men.

Even guards agreed not edible-took it away.

Now men have no dinner.

Detained for 2yrs, now in rooms on level2, now maggots in food!#Game over pic.twitter.com/ar5jFv7zlI – Joy (@ mohammedJoy73) December 27, 2021

Djokovic not detained. He can leave the country when he wants and border police will do whatever it takes to facilitate her departure, Australian Interior Minister Karen Andrews said, as in response to the harsh words of Nole’s parents, who at a press conference compared their son to Jesus Christ they crucified. and humiliated. The wife Jelena instead he tried to bring the debate back to less noisy tracks: I’m trying to breathe deeply to stay calm and try to understand what is happening – he wrote on Twitter -. I believe that the only law that everyone must respect, across any border, is that of love and respect for human beings. Love and forgiveness are never a mistake but a great strength.

The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force. – Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022

Nadal has called him to assume his responsibilities, the Australian Kyrgios (who certainly not his first admirer) instead defends him: Both my family and I have vaccinated ourselves to defend ourselves and others, but the world in which Australia is behaving really badly with Djokovic. He is one of the greatest champions ever, and above all a human being. Solidarity also arrived from the American Isner and the Canadian Pospisil, the number 3 Zverev instead admitted that there are five other players who have received the exemption, but we don’t know their names.

On Orthodox Christmas Day Novak received a visit from a priest of the Serbian Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne, Dean Milorad Locard: The whole frightening situation: absurd that Nole spent Christmas in punishment. Should his visa be canceled, Djokovic risks losing the tennis throne (by not playing the first Grand Slam of the year Medvedev can overcome it) and not being able to enter Australian territory for the next three years: The local law is very strict in terms of immigration policies – explained the professor of public law at the University of Sydney Mary Crock -, and this is the penalty for those found in possession of an illegal permit.