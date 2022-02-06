“Worried about Gabbiadini, Sensi playmaker. On Supryaga ….”

Sampdoria: the words of Giampaolo

“I’m happy for the win, we needed it against a strong team and now I’m going home worried about Gabbiadini and I hope it’s nothing, wore a brace. I talked to him, let’s hope well. On the eve, I said that matches are won with the forwards and I hope we won’t have one less. I was lucky, I trained the four defenders and they knew me as Rincon and Candreva and I didn’t have to start over. I really enjoyed the game. “

On Sensi

“I liked Sensi a lot, he sees the game before the others. I liked a casino, I can’t make him play mezzala because I would waste his physical energies and I got that piece of pitch for him. He knows where to play, when, where. he had already played there in the past. Caputo benefited from it, I’m happy with the performance of all the players. “

On performance

“The 4-0 is also too well rounded, Sampdoria did well and put a lot of things into it that is not just the dribble but also the spirit. Sassuolo have great setters, if you’re not good and compact in front it’s dangerous. We needed more of them “.

About Supryaga

“The boy I think understands, it’s not a problem at twenty.”