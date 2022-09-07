Worry, Honey: Timeline of the on-set drama that rocked Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

New Line Cinema, a studio owned by Warner Bros., retains the rights to the script for Don’t worry darling, the new film directed by actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde. It surpasses a fortnight of interested parties (Netflix, Apple, MGM, among them) and confirms that the film would have a budget of US$ 20 million, placing it in the intermediate range of Hollywood productions.

Defined as a psychological thriller, the film follows a 50’s housewife who begins to suspect that there is a truth that she ignores. It becomes the second feature film as a director for Wilde, who earlier this year released the acclaimed teen comedy booksmart (premiered in Chile as night of the nerds).

The film’s three main actors are revealed: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine. the actress of midsummerrecently nominated for an Oscar for little womenis confirmed as the protagonist of the film, a thriller that takes place in the California desert.

Alluding to “scheduling problems”, a common reason in Hollywood, Shia LaBeouf leaves the film before filming begins and is replaced by Harry Styles. The singer – with an appearance in Dunkirkby Christopher Nolan – joins Pugh, Pine and Olivia Wilde herself, who will play a supporting but key role in the plot.

Olivia Wilde expresses her support for FKA twigs, the singer and former partner of Shia LaBeouf, who accuses him of committing verbal and physical abuse – violent attacks, strangulation – during their time together. “Love, respect and support,” the director writes in an Instagram story in which she shares a screenshot of a press article about the case.

An article in Variety refutes that the reason for Shia LaBeouf’s departure was a buffer between projects and reveals that Olivia Wilde fired him. The cited sources detail that the actor of transformers he displayed “bad behavior” and that “his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde.” Another person close to the production points out that the director is known for taking care that there is “zero policy against imbeciles” in her filming.

The Page Six medium indicates that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began a relationship after meeting on the filming of the film. A photograph shows them holding hands at the singer’s manager’s wedding. Wilde had announced her split from actor Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, when they released a statement saying her split had been “amicable.”

The renowned journalist Matthew Belloni, through his newsletter in the Puck medium, says that Florence Pugh was unhappy with the situation that was experienced during the filming of the film. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles would have disappeared during several moments of the recordings, which was “pretty obvious and annoying”. A cited source specifies having witnessed a tense conversation between the director and Pugh, who was “angry about the absences.”

Olivia Wilde gives an interview to Vogue magazine in which she assures that, after seeing Harry Styles in Dunkirk, considered as a real possibility to sign him for his second feature film, but that the times of his tour did not fit with the filming. Once this was canceled due to the pandemic, she had the availability to join the cast after the departure of Shia LaBeouf.

Along with detailing that other performers dismissed that role because it’s secondary, Wilde stresses that he wants the film’s audience “to realize how unusual it is for them to see female appetite, and specifically this kind of female pleasure.”

Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

In the context of Cinemacon, the largest event with the owners of cinemas in the United States, Olivia Wilde shows the first preview of Don’t worry darling. A disturbing plot and heated scenes between the characters of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are suggested. The director points out that among the film’s greatest influences are Matrix, The origin Y The Truman Show and calls it “a love letter to movies that push the limits of our imagination.”

Before beginning his presentation, and violating all security measures, an unusual scene occurs: Wilde receives an envelope marked “personal and confidential.” She opens it but does not allude to its contents when addressing the audience. A day later it is revealed that they were documents linked to the custody of the two children she has with Jason Sudeikis, from whom she separated at the end of 2020, in the middle of filming her second film.

A source close to Sudeikis tells Variety that the actor “had no prior knowledge” that his ex-partner would receive the news in the middle of Cinemacon. “He would never tolerate (the envelope) being delivered to him in such an inappropriate manner,” he adds, holding the company in charge responsible.

Florence Pugh gives an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine in which she rejects the fact that the film’s focus is on her intimate scenes with Harry Styles. “When it comes down to your sex scenes, or seeing the most famous man in the world fuck someone, that’s not why we do it,” she said.

“That’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world is that you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s not what I’m going to discuss because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Olivia Wilde delves into the reasons that led her to fire Shia LaBeouf. In an interview with Variety, the director points out that, despite admiring her work, she collided with “the ethos that she demands in my productions.” “He has a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy and, personally, I don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances,” she said.

He alludes to the need for an “incredibly supportive” energy and that “I was going to ask Florence (Pugh) to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.”

And she attacks media coverage of the tape, calling the tabloids “a tool to pit women against each other and shame them.”

Shia LaBeouf maintains that Olivia Wilde did not fire him, sharing with Variety two emails that he would have sent to the director. In it she writes: “You and I know the reasons for my departure” and “I left your film because your actors and I could not find time to rehearse.”

In addition, the actor gives a video in which Wilde asks him not to leave the film, declaring himself “heartbroken”. “I think this might be some kind of wake-up call for Miss Flo.“, He says. He asks if he would reconsider staying on the film if Pugh “really commits, if he really puts his mind and her heart into it.”

Olivia Wilde with the cast. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

It is revealed that Florence Pugh will have a limited participation in the premiere of Don’t worry darling at the Venice Festival. Alleging that he is in Hungary filming the second part of duneshis landing would be after the press conference, so he would only be in time for the rug throws, a source told People.

As part of the press conference in Venice, Olivia Wilde is consulted about the alleged tension with Florence Pugh. “Florence is a force; we are very grateful that she can make it tonight (to the premiere) despite being filmed,” he said, adding that “as far as all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself . I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think he’s well nourished enough.”

Almost parallel to the conference, Pugh arrives at the festival to participate in the premiere. During the red carpet he always stays away from Wilde and Styles, which is repeated in the distribution of seats in the room. At the end of the projection, when they receive about four minutes of applause, the actress does not approach or meet the director’s gaze. Reviews mixed to negative, highlighting Pugh’s work in particular.

*Under the title Do not worry honey, the film opens in Chilean theaters this September 22.