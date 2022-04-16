WORRYING! Bitcoin is touching $39,000 Will Ethereum soon be the new BITCOIN? Meanwhile BNB cannot recover

photo freepik.com

For yesterday’s daily analysis, Bitcoin with Ethereum witnessed overwhelming gains that surpassed those of BNB. Whereas in today’s stats, they would all have dropped in numbers, but it was only BNB that had the fewest losses. Adding that it is the only cryptocurrency, of the three mentioned, that is doing well in weekly values.

Analysis of the day of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency – The variable waves in the weekly statistics would be worrying the Bitcoin investor.

For yesterday, April 14, the famous Bitcoin cryptocurrency had a value that surrounded the $41,216.57 at 8:40 a.m. And to this day, Bitcoin is worth $40,109.4 at 08:38 am, giving him a percentage of (-2.86%) in values.

The final statistics of yesterday, would have left the indicators for Bitcoin very high, which could not be used and fell in numbers throughout the day. To be more specific, within a range of 9 – 11 am (2 hours) the rises would have continued, and at the end of this hour, the fall of Bitcoin would begin.

For long hours they would remain within the starting average, but arriving at 15:39 pm, they would fall in large proportions and maintain this throughout the day.

Your highest amount would be at 9:50 am yesterday, with a value of $41,336.09. While his lowest amount would be an average of $39,695.74 at 9:05 p.m. on the 14th.



Current Bitcoin chart for 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the cryptocurrency Ethereum – The current losses would be statistically the second day of the week with the most bearish figures for Ethereum.

This comparison would start yesterday at 8:45 am, where it would reach the value of $3,104.37. Ending then today at 8:42 am, which the numbers of it would surround the $3,028.71.

Very similar to the Bitcoin statistics, but Ethereum would present its highest amounts for a larger stretch, this being from its opening at 8:45 – until 11:30 am. As the hours passed, they would fall in proportionally large figures and demarcating the statistics in negative, for all that remains of the day and today. Although at the end of 10:00 p.m. at night, they wanted to raise the values, they did not manage to recover all the profits lost in the past hours, resulting in losses in (-2.71%).

Your highest amount for Ethereum would be at 10:19 am yesterday, with a value of $3,118.53. However, its lowest amount for this cryptocurrency would be an average of $2,988.72 at 21:04 pm also yesterday.



Current chart of Ethereum during the 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the BNB cryptocurrency – Although the chart shows significant losses, it would still remain one of the highest values ​​of the week.

The latest favorite of the investing public, BNB was worth $421.01 yesterday at 8:45 am. But at the close of 8:42 am today, you have a total amount of $415.77. This would end with low figures and giving with it a loss in percentage of (-1.21%).

There would not be much to highlight for BNB, it started well due to its final results on Wednesday, and from a little before 11 am it would begin to drop enormously. The differences in figures throughout the hours are very long, but where the rest of the day only bearish figures are presented.

In a range from 5:00 p.m. to midnight, the most sunk figures in the statistics would be.

The lowest amount reached during the 24 hours would be that of 18:54 pm yesterday, with an amount in $412.19. And on the other hand, its highest value would be $423.23 at 10:24 a.m. on April 14.



Current BNB 24-hour chart