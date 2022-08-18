Worse things Emily Ratajkowski has overcome than ‘horns’

Emily Ratajkowski has separated but this is not the worst trauma of her life (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Model Emily Ratajkowski is on everyone’s lips for separating from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage. The couple received their first child in 2021, but that has not made Emily tolerate the producer’s alleged infidelities.

The rumors were getting stronger and stronger and in the end the top model has said ‘so far’ and now she is dedicated to her professional career, always successful, and to what she loves most in the world, her motherhood.

Ratajkowski has not confirmed or denied if Sebastian has put the ‘horns’ on him but, one thing is clear, at 31 years old this separation (and more if it is due to his disloyalty) is not going to be the drama of his life and it is that she has proven to be an empowered, resilient and very fighter woman.

In his social networks, he has made it clear that no man or woman has the right to comment on his body, his physique, his personality and even his hair. Without going any further, in the summer of 2020, she decided to dye her hair blonde and many did not like it.

As always happens on social networks, people began to write unpleasant comments to her and tell her to go back to her usual tan, but she stopped them by giving a lesson in self-love, feminism, and anti-bullying.

“Hello everyone. This is a message to all the men, and women who have been commenting: ‘Go back to the tan’, you look much better tan’. Stop telling women what to do with their hair. And their bodiesmore clearly impossible.

Another controversial photograph of hers that caused controversy was the black and white snapshot, wearing a lace bra that she starred in for a photosoot of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the ‘problem’? Well, her armpit hair.

She, brave and free, did not shave her armpit to demand a break with certain oppressive patterns of society towards women that, without going any further, men do not suffer. The actress and model explained before her criticism about her hair: “Whether or not I decide to shave my armpits is up to me. In my opinion, body hair is one more opportunity for us to exercise our right to decide, to choose how we want to feel and what our point of view is about it. As a general rule, I usually shave, but sometimes I feel like not doing it and letting my hair grow and that makes me feel sexy”.

She also instructed, and rightly so: ”And no, there is not a right option and a wrong one, it does not make me more or less a feminist, or a ‘bad feminist’ as the writer Roxane Gay would say. As long as it is a choice that she has made freely, it will be the right one. At the end of the day, each individual must define his identity and her sexuality, without the interference of anyone else”.

In addition to the pressure to which she is exposed due to her fame and her work, Emily has experienced much worse situations than criticism on social networks, and beware that cyber bullying is a crime and should never be downplayed.

In 2021 with the era of ‘Me Too’ Ratajkowski denounced that she was sexually harassed by Robin Thicke. She had been hired as a model for her video clip and she had to appear topless, so far everything was normal in the workplace.

It turns out that according to her testimony, she was only 21 years old and new to the industry so she was shocked when she suddenly felt someone grab both her breasts from behind without her consent.

According to her words, it was Robin Thicke lost drunk who abused her body without her allowing it: “Suddenly, as if from nowhere, I felt the coldness that comes with the surprise of a stranger’s hands squeezing my bare breasts from behind.”

The fear was such that she was totally defenseless: “I made a small gesture with my chin and shrugged, avoiding eye contact as I felt the humiliation wash over me. I didn’t react, to be honest, at least not the way I should.”

But that would not be the only abuse that Emily Ratajkowski would have suffered throughout her career and that is that she assures that in 2012 Jonathan Leder sexually assaulted her when she had a professional session at the photographer’s house.

It was an art session without clothes and she recounts that: “The moment I dropped my clothes, a part of me dissociated. The industry had instilled in me that I had to always maintain a reputation as hard-working and tolerant.”

Emily admits that she was very drunk and that the make-up artist left them alone: ​​“She was cold, shivering, and huddled under a blanket. Jonathan and I were on a couch, and I felt the rough texture of his jeans on my bare legs.” From then on everything is “a little blurry” in her memory but she remembers perfectly “that her fingers were inside me”.

“It really hurt a lot. I instinctively brought my hand to his wrist and pulled his fingers out of me with force”, he took offense and left the room according to his account. Of course, having lived through so many violent and traumatic episodes at such a young age, Emily will be reborn again and be happy without Sebastian, and even more so now that she has her son.

