worst launch for the series in 14 years, in the UK – Nerd4.life

We have seen how Call of Duty Vanguard suffered a collapse in sales but the extent of this decline was not yet clear, well we can get a better idea by thinking that it is the worst throw for a chapter of the series in 14 years, as regards the United Kingdom.

As previously reported, again with regard to the data relating to the UK, for Call of Duty Vanguard sales dropped by 40% and the fact that on PS5 and PS4 57% of sales are concentrated at launch, but there is is another rather significant information that comes from VGC, according to various sources related to the analysis of the market, namely that that of Call of Duty Vanguard is the worst launch for the series in the United Kingdom since the days of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, released in 2007.

From 2007 onwards, all Call of Duty chapters had a better launch than Vanguard in the UK, with the record still being held by Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010, which had sold 200% more than the new chapter, but also titles which have always been considered less successful, such as Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, had managed to total higher sales, respectively 52% and 16% compared to the new title.

In any case, although negative, the numbers still indicate that Call of Duty Vanguard is the second best pitch in the United Kingdom in 2021, after that of FIFA 22, with the title still being first in the weekly ranking. However, it is clear that the series is facing a moment of decline, perhaps due to the weariness of the public towards a brand that has been pushed annually for a long time.