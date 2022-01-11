worth over 1 million euros!

Let’s see together the incredible discovery that this fisherman made who found something very rare.

The news has really left everyone speechless, also because of what was found in the sea.

Many think that the boulder is also a bit disgusting, but it is also known as ambergris, or floating gold.

This product is used in many areas, such as in the iperfume industry, but the quantity that has been found is truly incredible.

Whale vomit: shock value

In fact, the network is finished a huge block of whale vomit which could also cause a certain disgust.

The discovery was made in the Indian Ocean on the route of the whales and in a completely random way.

Narong Pherchara, Thai fisherman from Surat Thani province in Southern Thailand, he saw this large boulder floating and immediately understood that it was whale vomit.

The man then decided to take the large find to the Prince of Songkala University which he certified was ambergris.

The big boulder it weighs about 30 kilograms, and the market value fluctuates between 35 thousand and 50 thousand euros per kilo, so its value far exceeds one million euros.

A huge stroke of luck for this fisherman who normally earned around 200 euros a month.

He also stated that no one in his village has ever seen such a large block, and everyone was delighted with him.

Narong has decided, having the certificate of authenticity, to sell this large boulder and to retire, most likely from his fishing activity and to organize a big party for the whole village.

Ambergris, it is also used in natural medicine and is also used in other areas, such as incense.

Obviously its value is so high because it is really very difficult to find it, and it is in the form of regurgitation that is secreted by the sperm whales to digest the squid, of which they are very greedy.

And what makes it even rarer is that only between 1 and 5% of whales produce it, and sperm whales are a protected species.

What do you think of this incredible find that this fisherman made? You were aware of this incredible value for whale vomit.