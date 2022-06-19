worth saying | Page 12

Haute Couture Recipes

The classic “Don’t play with food!”, a typical challenge from parents to their children, will have fallen on deaf ears for a young Ruby Perman, who has obviously kept the playful spark alive, despite the passage of time. It seems so when reviewing some of her many “works of art”: replicas of haute couture models, outfits worn by celebrities on the red carpet, made in miniature and from whatever food you find in her cupboard. Indeed, this Californian shower in food art uses a variety of options, all edible: from cereals to kiwis, from noodles to chocolate bars, from gummies to whipped cream, to give a few examples. From vaporous dresses by Lizzo, Jennifer Aniston, Cher, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Middleton, Rihanna or Zendaya to pristine outfits by Robert Pattinson, Elvis, Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny or Benedict Cumberbatch in this or that gala, premiere, parade, at different times : everything can be achieved based on cookies, lemons, cilantro, raw ham, mangoes, sunflower or pomegranate seeds, mustard, eternal etc. By the way, the press reports that Ruby Perman’s “food fashion collections” began as a pandemic hobby, and after a while she already had tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and Tik Tok. “I wanted to bring the glamor of showbiz into my kitchen,” she explains, making fun of her on clean plates that act as a blank canvas. “Her family’s appetite also plays an important role, since they devour her designs after she has finished them,” adds the press, and there is no waste in this woman’s work because, in her words, ” I love using my art as part of the recipes that I then bring to the table.” The famous win-win.

A night in Scooby’s van

“The monsters are not included in the rate”, clarifies -in case the mosquitoes- a recent Airbnb announcement, which invites to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first live-action film of Scooby Doo spending a night in his iconic van. “Zinks! It’s been 2 decades since I played Shaggy in the film directed by Raja Gosnell, but the spirit of him has never left me. To celebrate, let’s go back to 2002 with a totally awesome stay at the Mystery Machine, our go so dear”, proposes the actor Matthew Lillard, who once put the body of the dog’s best friend, a rather goofy and eternally scary character. With a fondness for cookies… for dogs, as is well known. Here Lillard plays host; he virtual, of course: he will welcome on screen those who pay $20 a night to sleep, at the end of June, in the air-conditioned van, which will be parked on the coast of Southern California. The experience offers more than a mattress in the Mystery Machine: it promises a journey through time, “going back to 2002 enjoying the glow of a lava lamp or listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player.” In the absence of alleged ghosts and beings from another world, also of the entire gang -Fred, Daphne, Vilma and Scooby himself-, there will be board games to solve mysteries in order to exercise the detective muscle. And a big ass television, from yesteryear, for those who want to see the 2002 tape again, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, to which the label that Warner wants to install (that of “cult film”) is a little too big. Of course, there will be various refreshments within reach; soft drinks, popcorn, hot dogs… Nothing very tufted, as it is still a tribute to this children’s film. And it doesn’t stop costing only 20 tickets, a bargain for fans.

bloody start to the day

“Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, why not make it even more significant by breaking down taboos?”, they have thought from the ranks of Intimina, a Swedish brand dedicated to the care of feminine hygiene and intimate health, with wide range of products for menstruation. In this direction, its most recent product points: “Period Crunch”, cereals that, instead of taking the typical spherical shapes, look like small… wombs. Because nothing invites to put an end to the stigma around the rule than to devour reproductive organs that come -almost obvious to clarify- in red hemoglobin, with a raspberry flavor, and that stain milk the color of blood. As reported Yahoo Life UK, the strange occurrence responds to reasons: according to an Intimina survey of more than 2,000 adults, half are very embarrassed to talk about menstruation, and almost 80 percent have never heard that the subject was even talked about in the privacy of their homes. Also, 82 percent admitted they didn’t even know where the hell their uterus was; Anyway… That is why the box of “Period Cruch” cereals not only contains nutritional values ​​but also illustrations of the female reproductive system and pertinent data on the period, hoping that when tasting breakfast, families feel comfortable to talk about this perfectly natural process. That said, given the rising demand, they clarified from Intimina that the cereal will not be sold in stores or supermarkets. Or, failing that, in pharmacies. Those who are interested in starting the day by filling their bellies with a delicious bowl with miniature uteruses and, in the meantime, breaking stigmas still dancing, can contact the email [email protected], and they will tell you if there is availability. And if it reaches your zip code. Enjoy your meal.

literary paper

“A disturbing novel about a middle-aged man, the son of Italian-Russian immigrants, who visits his mother in the nursing home where he admitted her -against her wishes- 2 years ago. She, who is near the end of her life, tells him bits and pieces of her early history, spanning two world wars and untold tragedy.” Such is the synopsis of The dogs, the latest book by writer John Hughes, acclaimed by critics in his country of origin, Australia. So much so that it was among the handful of titles nominated for the latest edition of the Miles Franklin Award 2022, the oceanic country’s most prestigious literary award, which will announce its winner next month. Although he was emerging as a great candidate, the chances of the prestigious Hughes not only fell precipitously, as abruptly as the colors of this man who lives in Sydney, with several works under his arm, will have risen: they are nil. His book has just been withdrawn from the ternados; here’s the reason…

It happens that some memorizing chronicler of The Guardian read from page to page The dogs, and some passages seemed vaguely familiar. Clever, he was quick to reread War has no woman’s face (1985), by the Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, where this writer and journalist gave voice to the women who fought in the Red Army against the Germans, recounting the non-heroic part of the war, often absent from the stories of veterans: the dirt, hunger, cold, sexual violence, fear of death, anguish…

And collating, collating, what did the Guardian come across…? Well, Hughes’s novel had almost 60 similarities to Alexievich’s book; Nobel Prize for Literature in 2015 for his “polyphonic writings, a monument to the suffering and courage of our time”, by the way. The Australian had even borrowed identical sentences!, without asking permission, despite it today, that he has had to go out and apologize. A relative apology since he has claimed to have “unintentionally plagiarized” (sic) parts of Svetlana’s work. When the author was consulted on the matter, she sent a brief epistle to her diary: “I have never heard of The dogs Nor has Hughes contacted me. The verbatim takes in my book are outrageous, and of course I didn’t agree with this.” Man, and all for not making an appointment, a call, a minimum mention, what a blunder!