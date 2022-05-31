Since April 11 and after six weeks of testimonies, On May 27, the final arguments were presented in the trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, to give way to the beginning of the deliberations by the jury.

The actor took his ex-wife to court to determine if he was defamed by an article the actress published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she stated that she was a victim of domestic violence. Although his name does not appear in the piece, Depp and his legal team point out that it can be inferred that he is talking about him and that Heard’s accusations are false.

Deliberations are expected to continue on May 31 and the verdict will be announced later. In the event that the actress loses, could she go to jail?

Would Amber Heard have to go to prison if she loses her trial against Johnny Depp?

Although the case is being heard in court, there are no criminal charges being filed or likely to be filed against either personsince it is a civil dispute and not a criminal case, so there is no chance of Depp or Heard going to prison.

When filing the claim, Depp said he is seeking $50 million to compensate for the damage done to his career. plus an additional $350,000 in punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and court costs.

For its part, Heard countersued the actor for $100 million.based on some comments that the actor’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, made to the Daily Mailin which he pointed out that the actress’s accusations were a “hoax”.

If the jury concludes that Heard defamed Depp, it will be ordered to pay the actor the $50 million he is seeking in compensation. However, the court may recommend that you be awarded more or less than that amount.

Secondly, If the jury finds in favor of Heard, Depp will get nothing and could be ordered to pay his ex-wife the $100 million. that she requested in her counterclaim. In this case, the amount that the actor must give to Amber can be higher or lower.