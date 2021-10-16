News

Would Christian Bale return to one condition? – MangaForever.net

The Flash, one of the most ambitious DC projects of the coming months, is gaining more and more importance in recent times. As we know, Barry Allen will travel to the DC Multiverse, meeting an elderly Batman played by Michael Keaton and possibly even Ben Affleck’s Batman.

As we revealed, however, there will be other surprises for lovers of DC superheroes: the producers hope that Barry can also visit Christopher Nolan’s Gotham, meeting Christian Bale in the guise of Batman.

According to WGTC, Bale could actually appear in The Flash, but only if he gets approval for the project from Christopher Nolan, which is a huge demonstration of the mutual respect that still binds the actor and the director to this day.

In fact, the actor would not want his next participation to “dirty” the aura of sacredness that Nolan’s trilogy has given him in the guise of the Dark Knight.

After all, that trilogy is still considered the yardstick not only for all Batman films, but for superhero films in general.

The Flash

Freely drawn from the event Flashpoint, The Flash sees Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother; the result, as mentioned before, will be the creation of another universe protected by a 30 years older Batman.

In this exploration of the Multiverse, Flash may also encounter the Cyborg of Ray Fisher, despite the actor having been involved in a “war” with Warner Bros. for months, unleashed by the actor who made serious accusations against the production of Justice League (in particular against the director Joss Wheadon and Geoff Johns, guilty of having supported the director ).

The film is expected to be released in 2022, with filming expected to begin, after the Coronavirus emergency, next March. But as you know everything is still in the making due to the delicacy of the moment.

