Would Colombians seeking asylum in the United States be deported?

A Colombian family arrived in the United States last June seeking asylum, arguing that they were being sought by a group of FARC dissidents to be assassinated.

However, there are many people who come from Colombia to this country seeking protection from the US Government, but 65% of the requests are denied, according to an analysis by the Transactional Records Access Creationhouse, of Syracuse University.

“The dissidents of the FARC guerrilla group threatened to take my daughter and kill us if we did not cooperate with them.”, said the Colombian who requested asylum in the United States and who preferred not to reveal his name for security reasons.

The government of President Joe Biden is implementing a new plan that seeks to speed up cases like those of this Colombian family by the immigration courts and to grant asylum to people who meet the requirements demanded by that country. For this reason, the judges have a maximum period of 300 days, after the initial hearing, to make a decision with the migrants.

One of the Colombian women belonging to this family said: “We thought that we would have time to organize ourselves and present the case, but everything has been very fast, and it does not look good.”

The Colombians were hurriedly looking for a lawyer to represent them before the North American judges, so they looked for different community organizations in Los Angeles, but in almost all the places they went they gave them a negative response, arguing that they were saturated with similar cases. So many lawyers told them that the judges would not approve the asylum.

The Colombian family presented themselves with several documents that, according to them, demonstrate the danger that their lives were running in the municipality of Lejanías, in the department of Meta, in Colombia. In an area where the guerrillas had control for many years and where, say the migrants, the dissidents are still established after the FARC signed the Peace Agreement with the government of Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

According to experts, there are many Colombians who present themselves seeking asylum in the United States, many of them with false stories, so the US government is already aware of this type of case.

Leidy Diossa Jiménez, a sociologist at the University of California, explained to EFE that asylum approvals in general are very low and the situation for Colombians is even more difficult in recent years.

Why are Colombians among the foreigners who buy the most housing in the US?

Historically, having a house in Miami has been considered a status symbol and a privilege for few. However, the strong migration of the country, as well as the situation of public order, have meant that in recent decades more and more Colombians, who are not exactly the richest, have been able to make their own home in the City of the Sun.

Many of them have not bought because they aspire to live there, but because they see it as an investment or as the option to go ‘visit Mickey Mouse’ without paying for a hotel. This has meant that, traditionally, Colombians are among the group of foreigners who purchase the most housing in the United States, particularly in the state of Florida.

The proximity (only three hours by plane), the availability of flights, a practically Latin culture, but with the order and advantages of a developed country, is what makes this market so attractive for Colombians.. To this are added factors such as access to mortgage credit with US financial entities, which have specialized in lending to foreigners and, despite charging them a little more than their nationals, lend much cheaper than in Colombia: they can be get rates between 5 and 7%, while here they are between 10 and 11%.

This situation turned Colombians into protagonists of the real estate market in Florida. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, the Colombian was the second foreign nationality that bought the most real estate in South Florida in 2021. The first place went to Argentines, who acquired 13% of the real estate sold last year, Colombians responded by 12% and Venezuelans, by 10%.