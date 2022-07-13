Would Hermione be the wisest of the saga?

Many fans of the Harry Potter saga refer to Dumbledore as the wisest. Yet, could it be that Hermione wins the palm of wisdom?

Harry Potter’s best friend hides her game well. Muggle-born, Hermione Granger has had everything to learn from the wizarding world. However, she is doing really well, which proves her intelligence and wisdom. She is undoubtedly the most lively, logical and thoughtful of the trio. Harry, on the other hand, is the one who demonstrates the most courage, even though he clearly had great moments of wisdom and intelligence (especially in the books!). Hermione’s knowledge wasn’t just limited to what she could glean from books. The young witch has shown to be capable of incredible emotional intelligence, and an impressive maturity for her age. Still, she seems to have had a classic childhood, on the Muggle side.

Hermione Granger played the guiding role for his two best friends. If Harry is doing very well, he would not have succeeded in his quest without the young woman. Of course, her magic skills and the fact that she works a lot helped her. She was also often the first to master the spells and potions learned in class. As for spells, she knew a lot about them too, and she saved the lives of her friends countless times. Many of his most fan-favourite lines, however, are good, wise life advice.

His sense of priorities is very wise

Ron’s future wife has always demonstrated mature maturity. She is not shy about sharing her ideas and ambitions, even if it may seem tactless. When Rufus Scrimgeour, Minister of Magic, offers her a job at the Ministry, she challenges him. Hermione cries out loud and clear that she intends to do good in the world. When it comes to defending the rights of the oppressed, you can be sure that she will be there. It is she who creates the SALE in order to grant more rights to the House-Elves. Hermione Granger disagrees with their working conditions, and would like them to be treated better.

The young witch also has a strong idea about friendship. When her best friend, Harry Potter, decides to go alone, she stops him. She assures him that he will never be alone, since Ron and her are coming with him. And that it was decided long before this quest showed up. Hermione Granger is willing to go to great lengths to stand up for what she believes in, which is exceptional for a teenager. She is also able to recognize the qualities of others, while staying humble. When it comes to using a Time Turner, she also demonstrates great wisdom. Indeed, she is very careful to respect each of the rules dictated by Professor McGonagall, and makes no mistakes. In any case, we can say that Hermione is an excellent role model, just like the actress who brings her to life on screen, Emma Watson.