Would Kim Kardashian die in 2016? Let’s be clear

Kim Kardashian is just one of the star victims of the imaginative theories of the death of celebrities kept hidden from the world. Before her, Avril Lavigne, Michael Jackson (who on the contrary is believed to be alive) and many others were at the center of conspiracy theories. This theory is truly bizarre and curious. Let’s see what it is.

It all starts in 2016, when Kim was robbed in his apartment. Fans think the girl did not survive. After robbery there’s a huge advertising campaign looking for the perfect influencer double. As if that weren’t enough, Kardashian didn’t show her face for weeks, until, conspiracy theorists say, they found her double. But when she’s finally back in the spotlight, she’s completely different from Kim before the robbery.

What would happen to Kim Kardashian? Indeed, that year his physical appearance suffered gods strong changes. This difference is probably due solely to makeup and surgical retouching. This story is very fascinating, but at the same time frightening! Excellent to be told to Halloween!

[Foto: TikTok]

