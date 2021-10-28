Would Kristen Stewart ever star in Batman with Robert Pattinson?

We will never see Kristen Stewart as the Joker alongside Robert Pattinson in the new franchise Batman? Probably not. “I’d rather do something new,” Stewart told a Variety that, taking advantage of the promotion campaign of Spencer, the film by Pablo Larraín in competition in Venice that saw her play the role of Lady Diana, did not miss the opportunity to ask the actress if she would still work with her ex-boyfriend. “I love the energy behind it. It is done very well indeed, but I’d like to explore something else. Even if I am absolutely willing to play a strange and scary character ».

Asked if that was a definitive “no,” Stewart replied: “Not the most enthusiastic prospect I’ve ever seen. I would do something new ». Many actors have lent the face to the character of Joker, from Jack Nicholson to Jared Leto, to the late Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix who, for this role, both won the Oscar for The dark Knight (2008) and Joker (2019). Asking Kristen Stewart such a question meant forcing her to talk about Robert Pattinson with whom she shared the adventure of Twilight, but the actress managed to get by with great skill.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, Joker or not Joker, Batman or not Batman, for Variety Stewart would have a very good chance of being nominated for an Academy Award for the first time as Best Actress for Spencer. Jessica Chastain may also be with her for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Madres Paralelas, and Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth. However, they could also be considered Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up and finally Rachel Zegler for West Side Story.