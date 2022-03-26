Would Landon Donovan lead the Eagles of America?

Midtime Editorial

Will it be a wink? landon donovan visited Mexico City to be able to attend the match of the Mexican team before his similar United States at the Azteca Stadium. However, he highlighted a comment by the American about the America club.

Would Landon Donovan manage America?

George Van Rankinalso known as the Van Rankin Donkeywho is an ardent fan of America clubinterviewed landon donovan and asked him what his plans were for the future. Currently, Donovan is coach of the San Diego Loyal of the USL.

“Where is your future, what would you like to be? Coach of…?”Donkey Van Rankin asked the American. “From Club America?”interrupted him landon donovanwho commented that he has just turned 40 and his future is still uncertain.

“Your roll At some point do you see yourself being the coach of the United States National Team?“he questioned Van Rankin; to which Donovan replied: “Can be”. Similarly, landon pointed out that although he is cataloged as one of the referents of the USMNTthat position now belongs to Christian Pulisic.

The Mexican team tied against the United Statesfor a marker 0-0 on the field of Aztec stadium. This result caused the selection of the stars and stripes to remain in the second position of the Octagonal and El Tri one place behind, due to goal difference.

