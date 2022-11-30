would she have reconnected with her ex Harry Styles?

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated several times between 2015 and 2019.

While they are both single again, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are the subject of certain rumors. Indeed, last month, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ended their relationship after more than two years. “It was getting difficult for them with their schedules,” a source told “E! News”, this November 21. For his part, the interpreter of “As It Was” is also coming out of a highly publicized relationship. This November 19, “People” revealed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were separated after also two years of relationship: “He is still on tour and goes abroad. She focuses on her children and her work in Los Angeles. »

Many then wondered: would Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have found each other after their respective breakups? It must be said that between the model and the acclaimed pop singer, there is an eventful love story. Between 2015 and 2019, the two stars dated, separated and reunited several times.

A relationship with many chapters

The relationship between Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles was revealed by paparazzi photos in 2015. The two stars being very discreet about their private lives, they have never commented on this love story. But since their last breakup, it would have been only a question of friendship…

