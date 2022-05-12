would the distribution of his sextape have been a set-up?

You may have forgotten, but if Kim Kardashian is famous today, it is indeed thanks to a leaked sex tape. Reminder of the facts: between 2003 and 2006, Kim Kardashian was in a relationship with rapper Ray J. In 2007, a few months after their separation, the rapper allegedly leaked a sex tape in which the ex-couple had sex. A video that literally went around the world in just a few hours and made Kim Kardashian famous.

Fourteen years after the fact, the rapper made an unprecedented revelation, as reported Vanity Fair. In an interview given to DailyMail, the star would have said that the release of this sextape would actually be a stunt set up by Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashians girls to achieve stardom. He stated : “I sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, abuse my name, earn billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a subject I I never spoke. I never divulged anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It was never a leak. It has always been an agreement and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and me and we have always been partners since the beginning of this affair. »

The rapper also added: “I never had a tape in my possession during our entire relationship. I never had one in my house – she had them in her house. She always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed. »

Explosive revelations that have not been commented on by the Kardashian family, today at the top. Let’s not forget, however, that only a few months after the release of the sextape, the first season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. In 2021, Kim Kardashian had also admitted during a television interview that she owed her success to her sextape: “PDo you think the show would have been so successful without the publicity that surrounded the sextape? »had asked the facilitator to Kim. “In hindsight, probably not”, admitted the starlet. Everything is clear !

